Sept 5 The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on
Wednesday a measure that would enshrine the right to collective
bargaining in the state constitution can be placed on the Nov. 6
ballot, a victory for labor unions in the state that is home to
major auto companies.
The measure, backed by organized labor, asks the voters of
Michigan to decide whether collective bargaining of labor
contracts should be a right guaranteed by the state
constitution.
The state's Republican governor and attorney general opposed
the proposed referendum, arguing that it would have serious
implications for a host of other laws and was too complex to
explain on the ballot.
But the state high court said supporters of the measure met
the requirements of state law for placing it on the November
ballot.