* Tea Party favorite is divisive, even within her party
* Minnesota Congressional race most expensive in nation
* Opponent says she ignored district for White House run
By David Bailey
ST. CLOUD, Minn., Nov 2 U.S. Representative
Michele Bachmann, known for controversial comments during her
Republican presidential nomination bid, faces a tough
congressional election challenge on Tuesday in a Minnesota
district that should be friendly to conservatives.
The race in the sprawling Minnesota 6th Congressional
District has been the nation's most expensive in both money
raised and spent by Bachmann and Democratic challenger Jim
Graves, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
The two candidates have raised a total of $22.7 million and
spent $20.8, the center reported.
Bachmann, a champion of Tea Party backers of smaller
government and conservative social issues such as opposition to
abortion and gay rights, has outspent Graves by more than
twelve-to-one in seeking election to a fourth term in Congress.
But her remarks, including an insistence on a link between
an aide to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Muslim
Brotherhood, have been denounced by some in her own party and
may be wearing on voters, experts said.
Defeating Bachmann would be a significant victory for
Democrats, who are fighting an uphill battle nationally to gain
the 25 seats needed to retake the U.S. House majority.
Her opponent lacks name recognition, but has used Bachmann's
presidential campaigning for half of her two-year congressional
term to accuse her of pursing personal ambition over the needs
of her constituents.
"When she was running for president, her attention was
clearly not on district concerns and I think that perception
stuck with some voters and it is a vulnerability that Graves is
trying to exploit," Carleton College political science Professor
Steven Schier said in a telephone interview.
Bachmann led Graves by 51 percent to 45 percent in an Oct.
16 poll by Pulse Opinion Research commissioned by the
StarTribune newspaper. The poll had a 3 percent margin of error.
Bachmann has sought to tag Graves, founder of the AmericInn
hotel chain, as a supporter of President Barack Obama's health
reform law. Graves, who describes himself as a fiscal
conservative, has argued that "there are some good things" in
the act, but "the heavy lifting has not begun."
"You can have your opinions, but you can't have your facts
on this one," Graves said during a debate on Tuesday.
MONEY MACHINE
A formidable fundraiser, Bachmann had nearly $3.3 million
cash on hand on Oct. 17, compared to Graves' $471,311, according
to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Bachmann said several times during the debate in St. Cloud
that she was focused on the district, echoing her campaign ads.
"I have paid attention and I have delivered for this
district," Bachmann said in the debate. "I know what the pulse
is of this district because I am here nearly every weekend."
District voters said job creation was their top concern, as
it has been nationally, whether they support Bachmann or Graves.
"The number one thing, we have got to get people working,"
said Matt Salo, who has voted Republican in the past and
describes himself as a conservative.
Jeff Johnson, who said he worked 22 years at the Verso Paper
Corp. plant in Sartell and had recently completed training as a
truck driver, was one of dozens of vocal Graves supporters at
the debate. "He is in touch with the people," Johnson said of
Graves. "Michele Bachmann is out there."
The district encompasses eastern, northern and western
suburbs of Minneapolis and St. Paul and stretches north and west
to central Minnesota farms and cities. The already conservative
district grew more Republican after a 2010 redistricting,
analysts have said.
"This is a district that should be a safe Republican
district, but Michele Bachmann has never been safe in that
district and I think it is because she is so flamboyant and
controversial a figure," Schier said of Carleton College.
Bachmann has never won more than 53 percent of the vote in
the 6th district and won by only 3 percentage points in the last
presidential election year of 2008.
Hamline University Professor David Schultz said Bachmann may
have alienated some constituents when she embraced her Iowa
roots during the presidential campaign, making the race more
competitive, but he still expected her to win reelection.
"I still think she has the district to her advantage. She
has the name recognition and she is a money machine," Schultz
said. "She is able to raise phenomenal amounts of money."
Jerry Relph, a Bachmann supporter from St. Cloud, said he
believed it was "disrespectful" for Graves to say Bachmann had
not been a part of the district. "I don't know how anyone with
that attitude can reach across any party line if that is what he
is claiming to do," Relph said.