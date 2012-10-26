* Obama's perceived soft support for Israel a factor
* Also funded support for congressional Republicans
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 Top Republican donors Sheldon
Adelson and his wife gave another $10 million to the "Super PAC"
backing Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in
October, saying they hoped to "level the playing field" with
Democrats ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
In a campaign year of unprecedented contributions, Adelson
and his wife Miriam have stood out above the rest.
The 79-year-old billionaire chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp
, Adelson emerged as the Republican Party's biggest
patron in the 2012 campaign, pouring at least $47 million into
Republican coffers with his wife.
The Adelsons gave $5 million each to the pro-Romney Super
PAC Restore Our Future, accounting for about half of the fund's
cash raised from Oct. 1 through 17, according to Federal
Election Commission filings released on Thursday. The filings
are the last disclosures before the Nov. 6 elections.
In a statement on Thursday, the Adelsons said they were
exercising their "privileges" of free speech to counter the
millions of dollars raised by President Barack Obama as well as
contributions from liberal billionaire George Soros and labor
unions.
"Our family has felt an obligation to help level the playing
field by providing support to the candidates and causes on the
other side of the equation," according to the statement provided
by a Sands spokesman.
A series of U.S. court cases in recent years have shined a
spotlight on political spending as a form of free speech.
The rulings spawned Super PACs, outside groups that can
raise and spend unlimited funds but cannot formally coordinate
with official campaigns.
Soros , a billionaire financier, held the previous political
donation record with $27.5 million contributed to Democrats in
2004. In October, Soros gave $1 million to the pro-Obama Super
PAC.
The Adelsons have also donated to Super PACs helping
Republicans in Congress. They were the largest donors behind the
party's convention in Tampa, Florida, in late August.
During the Republican primaries, the Adelsons used their
fortune to attack Romney. They gave up to $20 million to
presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich, who won the South Carolina
primary.
The Adelsons became Romney donors in June when the
candidate became Obama's r emaining Republican challenger.
Forbes estimates Adelson's fortune to be $20.5 billion.
In September, Adelson told Politico he planned to spend up
to $100 million, or "whatever it takes," to defeat Obama.
Adelson may have given another $20 million to $30 million to
fundraising groups that do not need to report their
contributors, according to Politico.
Adelson has also used his contributions to push for a
stronger U.S. defense of Israel's sovereignty. He is a director
of the Republican Jewish Coalition and has called Obama's Israel
positions too soft.
In the previous presidential campaign of 2008, Adelson was a
much less prominent donor, giving about $100,000 to Republican
candidates and party funds, according to the Center for
Responsive Politics, a non-partisan group that tracks spending.