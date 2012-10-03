* Republican Super PACs help Romney bridge gap
* Obama making gains in polls in several key states
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 Ads for President Barack
Obama's reelection campaign dominated TV airwaves in key states
in September, despite Republican challenger Mitt Romney's
powerful "Super PAC" backers, according to an academic analysis
released on Wednesday.
Republican Super Political Action Committees and tax-exempt
advocacy groups - which can raise and spend unlimited funds -
had been widely expected to give Romney an advantage in the
campaign for the Nov. 6 election, as they focus almost
exclusively on advertising, a crucial way to reach voters.
However, the new study by the Wesleyan Media Project found
that the Obama campaign, not including spending by the weaker
Democratic outside-financing groups, has aired more ads in swing
states than Romney and his top outside backers together.
The study found that from April 25 to Sept. 30, the Obama
campaign spent $163.8 million on 363,010 ad airings, while the
Romney campaign spent $57.3 million on 126,748 ads.
Top Republican outside financing groups, which have to pay
more for ads than candidates themselves, helped Romney bridge
the gap - though not completely - spending another $129.2
million on a total 181,578 ads.
The study, based on data provided by ad-tracking firm Kantar
Media/CMAG, analyzed broadcast and national cable spots run from
Sept. 9-30, as well as totals run since late April, when Romney
first emerged as the likely Republican nominee.
Obama has made gains against Romney in the polls in several
key battleground states and the Wesleyan project co-director
Erika Franklin Fowler said advertisements may have helped.
Obama and his allies have aired more ads than Romney and his
backers in 14 out of 15 media markets attracting the most
political advertising in the past three weeks, including in the
key states of Colorado, Ohio, Virginia and Florida.
Republicans aired more ads since Sept. 9 in only one place,
Las Vegas, the market seeing the second-highest number of ads.
Other top saturated markets in September were Denver,
Cleveland and Tampa, the analysis showed.
The top outside spenders helping the Republicans were the
tax-exempt non-profit Crossroads GPS and its Super PAC sister
American Crossroads, both run by Karl Rove, a former aide to
President George W. Bush; Americans for Prosperity, backed by
conservative billionaire Koch brothers; and Restore Our Future,
a Super PAC devoted purely to electing Romney.
The only outside Democratic group among the top ten spenders
was Priorities USA Action, a Super PAC run by former Obama
aides. Since late April, it has spent $14.6 million on a total
of 31,707 ad airings.
The Republican National Committee has also helped Romney
with 49,920 ads, spending $33.6 million up until the end of
September. The Democratic National Committee, together with
Obama, spent $15.3 million on 7,210 advertisements.