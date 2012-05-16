* Pro-Romney group targeting 10 swing states
* Crossroads groups have pledged some $200 mln to beat Obama
WASHINGTON May 16 Crossroads GPS, a
pro-Republican political group, is planning to spend $25 million
in the next month on its largest ad assault against President
Barack Obama yet this campaign season.
The new advertising wave by the group, which supports
presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, is
expected to begin on Thursday with an $8 million TV ad blitz in
10 states expected to be hotly contested in the Nov. 6 election.
The formidable non-profit Crossroads GPS and its sister
Super PAC American Crossroads have pledged to spend some $200
million to help defeat Obama. The Crossroads groups were
conceived in part by Karl Rove, chief strategist of Republican
George W. Bush's two presidential election wins.
The $25 million ad initiative effectively matches a $25
million month-long ad campaign by the Obama camp running in nine
of the swing states - Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nevada, New
Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
Crossroads' new ad pledge, which will run in the nine states
Obama has targeted plus Michigan, brings its anti-Obama spending
to more than $45 million, spokesman Jonathan Collegio said.
The ad highlights several of Obama's promises the group says
the president broke on issues such as home foreclosures, taxes,
healthcare and the federal budget deficit. "We need solutions,
not just promises," the 60-second ad says.
The Obama campaign ad in the nine states is generally
positive, highlighting the problems Obama says he inherited as
president and mentioning his efforts to create jobs, bring U.S.
troops home from overseas and helping the auto industry.
Obama's re-election campaign and Democratic groups
affiliated with it raised $43.6 million in April, a drop from
the previous month. However, Obama has far outpaced Romney in
fundraising, emerging at the end of March with $104 million in
cash on hand, compared with Romney's $10 million, according to
the latest campaign finance disclosure filings.
Campaigns can take only $2,500 from each donor, once for the
primary process and again for the general election. Super PACs
can take unlimited donations as long as they do not coordinate
with the campaigns.
Several Republican groups have targeted Obama with ads in
recent weeks, including Restore Our Future, an independent Super
PAC backing Romney, and Americans for Prosperity, an advocacy
group funded by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch of
the oil and gas conglomerate Koch Industries.
BAIN ATTACK ADS
Although Obama has far outpaced Romney in the money haul,
his campaign has been receiving much less help from the outside
Super PAC backing Obama's re-election, Priorities USA Action.
Nonetheless, Priorities this week came out swinging at
Romney's past as an executive at Bain Capital, a private equity
firm. A $4 million ad by the Super PAC in swing states focused
on a Kansas City steel mill that went bankrupt under Bain.
The Super PAC's ad picked up on an attack originally
launched by the Obama campaign itself, but that ad barely hit
TV, largely staying on the web.
Just as there are two Crossroads groups, the pro-Obama Super
PAC has a non-profit sister group that is a "social welfare"
advocacy group that, under the U.S. tax code, is not required to
disclose its donors.
On Monday, a U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit ruled that the non-profit groups are now
required to disclose any donor who contributed more than $1,000
if they air so-called electioneering ads.
Electioneering ads are ads aired within 60 days of the
general election or 30 days of a primary vote that mention the
candidate's name or use his or her likeness without specifically
calling for election or defeat.
The ruling is expected to be appealed.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; additional reporting by Alexander
Cohen; Editing by Eric Beech)