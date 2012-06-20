By Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen
WASHINGTON, June 20 The outside "Super PAC"
helping U.S. presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney raised $5 million in May, kicking up the pace from April
largely thanks to an influx of first-time donors.
The group, Restore Our Future, had $8.4 million left in cash
on hand at the end of May after spending $4.8 million on
advertising, disclosures filed with the Federal Election
Commission showed Wednesday.
Restore Our Future is one of several Republican outside
spending groups helping Romney catch up and overtake Democratic
President Barack Obama's campaign, known for its own
fund-raising prowess, in what is poised to be the most expensive
election in U.S. history.
It came to prominence for its attack ads, which helped
Romney defeat rival Republican presidential hopefuls during the
primary season.
On Wednesday, the group launched a $7.6 million ad spree in
nine battleground states. The ad juxtaposes U.S. unemployment
statistics with Obama's statement earlier this month that "the
private sector is doing fine."
Notably absent from the filing is billionaire Las Vegas
casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, whose $10 million pledge to the
group this month is expected to be disclosed in July.
New donors to Restore Our Future in May include three
companies registered to the same post office box in Ohio: CRC
Information Systems Inc, Fairbanks Properties LLC and Waterbury
Properties LLC. They gave a total of $1 million split evenly
among themselves.
Restore Our Future received two $500,000 contributions in
May. One came from first-time donor and Arkansas billionaire
investment banker Warren Stephens; another, from Pennsylvania
healthcare executive and founder of Select Medical Rocco
Ortenzio, whose total donation is now $750,000.
A member of Romney's national finance team, Frank
VanderSloot, an Idaho businessman who runs the nutritional and
cosmetics company Melaleuca, gave $100,000 to Restore Our Future
in May. Melaleuca donated a total of $1 million last August.
Real estate developer H. Gary Morse and his wife, Renee,
gave $200,000 to the Super PAC in May. Also a member of Romney's
finance team, Morse runs Florida retirement community The
Villages of Lake Sumter, a Republican fund-raising stronghold.
The Villages gave $250,000 to the Super PAC last June.
In April, when Romney first emerged as the likely Republican
nominee to challenge Obama in the Nov. 6 election, Restore Our
Future raised $3.9 million and had $8.2 million in cash on hand.