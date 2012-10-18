* Labor unions and Duke Energy biggest Democratic backers
* Sheldon Adelson among donors to Republican convention
* Democratic host committee took out a $10.9 million loan
By Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 Companies including Duke
Energy, AT&T and Bank of America spent millions of dollars to
help stage both the Republican and Democratic conventions,
despite restrictions by th e Democrats on corporate funding for
their event, financial disclosures showed on Wednesday.
The Democratic convention last month marked the first time
the party, seeking to set an example, had set limits on sources
of funding. It banned donations from corporations and lobbyists
and capped individual donations at $100,000.
Technically complying with the corporate money ban, several
large corporations contributed free-of-charge goods and services
to the account funding the Democratic National Convention.
Scores more donated to a separate fund, New American City,
exempt from those limits because it was meant to finance
activities "of ongoing value" to the host city of Charlotte,
North Carolina, and not the Democratic event itself.
Republicans had no similar restrictions on donations for
their convention in late August, and brought in money from
dozens of corporations as well as some of the biggest individual
givers - topped by billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.
Adelson gave the largest sum, $5 million, to the Republican
event. The second-largest sum, $4.4 million, came from Florida
financier William Edwards and one of his companies, Marketing
Solutions Publications Inc.
The biggest financial backers of the Democratic convention,
where President Barack Obama officially accepted his party's
renomination on Sept. 6, were labor unions, contributing almost
$3 million. Unions are a traditional source of cash for
Democrats.
Obama is being challenged in the Nov. 6 election by former
Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, who accepted the Republican
nomination at his party's convention in Tampa, Florida, on Aug.
30.
In all, Republicans raised $55.3 million for their
convention, spending $52.4 million and ending with little debt.
On the Democratic side, the main "Charlotte 2012" fund
sponsoring the convention raised $24.1 million, according to the
filings. It took out a $10.9 million loan and organizers still
owe almost that amount after spending $29.9 million.
The New American City fund, which had no funding
limitations, raised $19 million and spent $19.6 million. It also
holds $1.3 million in debt.
MONEY SHORTFALL
Charlotte-based Duke Energy was the strongest
corporate financial muscle behind the Democratic convention,
giving $1.6 million in in-kind donations by providing office
space and furniture, travel, consulting and parking spaces,
according to Federal Election Commission disclosures
The company also wrote a $4.1 million check to New American
City. Duke Energy Chief Executive Jim Rogers contributed a total
of $339,523 in both regular and in-kind donations for travel and
personal staff expenses for fundraising, according to the
filings.
Duke also guaranteed a loan that Democratic convention
organizers had to take out to cover a money shortfall, party
officials have said.
In the weeks leading up to the Republican convention, party
sources said they were also coming up short of the financing
goal and that operatives were seeking to fill the gap.
IN-KIND DONATIONS
Where Republicans came through with wealthy donors such as
hedge fund manager Paul Singer and chemical executive David Koch
who gave $1 million each, Democrats had help from companies
in-kind gifts.
For instance, AT&T financed $298,562 worth of
"delegate bags" and "catering for suites" for the main
convention fund and gave $1 million to the New American City
fund, according to Wednesday's filings.
The company gave the Republican convention fund $3.1
million, FEC filings showed.
Charlotte-based Bank of America contributed $271,864
worth of furniture and office space to the Democratic convention
and gave $5 million to the New American City fund.
The bank gave Republicans $1.1 million, filings showed.
Democrats also received $71,521 worth of catering from
Microsoft Corp, $69,590 worth of delegate bags from the
Coca-Cola Company and $27,000 worth of food and service
items from Costco. Half Moon Bay Brewing Co provided
$5,000 worth of beer and Chiquita Brands International Inc
supplied $4,000 worth of bananas, among others.
Microsoft and Coca-Cola were among more than 120 companies
and organizations that contributed to the Republican convention.
BIGGEST DONORS
Democrats' biggest labor union donors, giving $500,000 each,
were the Service Employees International Union, the American
Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the
United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing
and Pipe Fitting Industry.
The New American City fund also received large checks from
Time Warner Cable Inc, meetings and events planning firm
Experient Inc, Wells Fargo & Co bank and Charlotte-based
Mechanics & Farmers Bank, according to the filings.
"Beyond showcasing Charlotte for the entire world, the
convention generated millions of dollars in economic activity
for our community and valuable infrastructure improvements,"
said Dan Murrey, executive director of the Democratic host
committee. "We have accomplished all of this without passing any
of these costs on to the taxpayers."
Republicans' other biggest contributions included $3 million
from Cisco Systems Inc, $2.5 million from cable systems
operator Bright House Networks, $2 million from the oil industry
lobby American Petroleum Institute and $1.5 million from the
Vinik Family Foundation. Jeff Vinik is the owner of the Tampa
Bay Lightning hockey team.