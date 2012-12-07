WASHINGTON Dec 6 Mitt Romney's presidential
campaign had $25.7 million left in the bank days after the Nov.
6 election that ended months of relentless fundraising in the
most expensive race in U.S. history, new campaign finance
disclosures showed on Thursday.
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, defeated the Republican
candidate following a campaign that cost more than $2 billion
overall.
Obama's re-election effort had $14.2 million left as of Nov.
26, according to the Federal Election Commission disclosures.
Leftover campaign cash is common and often goes to the
national party or other candidates.
The Romney campaign on Thursday said every raised dollar had
gone toward Romney's run and that it "continues to process
invoices for pre-election expenses." It expected to have less
than $1 million by the end of the year.
"It is not uncommon. It is of course a great risk," said
Sheila Krumholz, executive director of the Center for Responsive
Politics that tracks campaign finance. "As a loser you want to
make sure you've given it your all."
Obama and Romney both spent much of their campaign cash on
voter outreach and especially advertising. But the Democrat and
his "Super PAC" backers at Priorities USA Action, an
unlimited-spending group, held an early advertising game
advantage.
Obama's campaign dominated the airwaves, booking the
increasingly expensive spots earlier and at the lowest price.
The "super" political action committee, which was legally
barred from coordinating with the campaign, ran a series of
aggressive ads about Romney's private equity past that portrayed
him as a corporate raider.
The damaging ads, as well as negative press surrounding
Romney's disparaging "47 percent" comment about Americans
relying on government funds, contributed to the candidate's
defeat.
The pro-Romney Super PAC Restore Our Future - boosted once
again by this year's Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson -
plowed $45.5 million into a last-ditch effort to sway voters,
according to Thursday's filings.
But according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, nearly
three-quarters of Americans had made up their minds in the
presidential race before Obama and Romney faced off in the first
debate on Oct. 3.
The pro-Obama group spent $20.9 million from Oct. 18 and had
$4.3 million in cash on hand as of Nov. 26, according to the FEC
filings. Romney's Restore Our Future reported having $842,062
left.
Adelson, billionaire chief executive of Las Vegas Sands
, and his wife Miriam contributed another $10 million to
Restore Our Future, accounting for nearly half of all the
group's last-minute fundraising and bringing the couple's total
gift to the Super PAC to $30 million.
Adelson's total donations to Republican candidates and
organizations, although not all of them are disclosed, are said
to have topped $100 million this election cycle. He planned to
spend "that much and more" in the next campaign, he told the
Wall Street Journal earlier this month.
The pro-Obama Super PAC received 11th-hour $1 million
infusions from two of its own top donors, media mogul Fred
Eychaner and Houston lawyer Steve Mostyn. They brought
Eychaner's total to $4.5 million, and Mostyn's to $3 million,
according to FEC filings.
(Editing by Xavier Briand)