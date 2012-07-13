By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, July 13
WASHINGTON, July 13 The "Super PAC" working to
re-elect U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday it had
raised $6.1 million in June, in a further improvement after a
bad start in the race for cash ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
The group, Priorities USA Action, raised $4 million in May
when it first started to narrow the fundraising gap with its
chief rival group, Restore Our Future, which supports Obama's
Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
The pro-Obama's group's June haul has now topped the $5
million its rival pulled in during May, the latest report
available for the Republican "super" political action committee.
Democrats have struggled to catch up to Republicans in the
Super PAC game, largely thanks to the Democratic Party's
objections to unrestrained fundraising and spending allowed for
the groups, which often fund negative ads.
Now the advertising and promotion funded by Priorities may
be especially crucial as Obama's own early cash advantage is
quickly eroding in light of Romney's fundraising prowess.
In June, for the second month in a row, Romney and the
Republican National Committee outraised the president and his
party allies by a large margin.
Obama's early start still leaves him ahead of his Republican
rival - his total haul stands at $552.5 million, compared to
Romney's $394.9 million - but Romney has drilled deep into Wall
Street and the wealthy, who are disgruntled by what they see as
Obama's anti-business rhetoric and policies.
Restore Our Future has not revealed its June numbers.
Official disclosures from both groups are due out July 20.
An FEC filing on Friday, however, showed part of Priorities'
cash in June came from Hollywood billionaire Haim Saban, who
gave $1 million to a joint fund which Priorities shares with the
House Majority PAC helping Democratic candidates for the House
of Representatives and the Senate-focused Majority PAC.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Cohen; editing by Todd
Eastham)