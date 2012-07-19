* Text donations expected to change US campaign finance
* Approved by FEC but on hold due to carriers' concerns
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, July 19 The companies that pushed
U.S. regulators to approve political donations via text message
want to accelerate the plan and are seeking a speedy response
from the Federal Election Commission to the concerns of wireless
carriers.
Political consultancy Armour Media Inc and m-Qube Inc, an
aggregator that serves as a middleman between wireless carriers
and campaigns, have joined with U.S. Representative Jim Cooper
in asking the FEC to clarify the process. Among other things,
they want to know who would be responsible for ensuring text
donations do not breach the numerous federal regulations and
limits on political giving.
Their new request for an advisory opinion, obtained by
Reuters on Thursday, is an attempt to speed up implementation of
text donations, which have been approved but not yet launched
because of wireless carriers' legal concerns.
The phone companies have a similar request pending with the
FEC, asking to specify who would determine donors' eligibility
or whether they might have to alter legal and business practices
to stay out of political hot water. That request has not yet
been acted on.
M-Qube wants the FEC to respond to its request on Wednesday
for an advisory opinion in 20 days. Speedy consideration is
warranted because Cooper, who would benefit from text donations,
is on the ballot in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary in Tennessee,
and the presidential nominating conventions of Republicans and
Democrats are within the next 60 days.
The FEC is required to act within 20 days on any request
involving a candidate whose election is within 60 days.
The campaigns of Democratic President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney have told the FEC they support
text-message donations, approved by the regulators in June in a
ruling that was expected to mark a profound change in the U.S.
campaign finance system by allowing cell-phone users to make
instant anonymous donations.
But the major wireless carriers that would oversee the
donations by text service - including Sprint Nextel Corp,
Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA - did
not take part in that request to the FEC and are wary.
PHONE COMPANY CONCERNS
The carriers, which account for about 90 percent of the more
than 330 million wireless subscriptions in the United States,
are worried about the liabilities that come with handling
contributions to presidential and congressional candidates.
Earlier this month, their trade group, CTIA, asked the FEC
for assurances that the phone companies would not have to
determine donors' eligibility or compliance with donation
limits. They also want to make sure they could stick to usual
business practices without, for instance, being blamed for
overcharging political campaigns or, vice versa, giving
discounts and therefore risking the appearance of making a
donation.
In their request on Wednesday, m-Qube, Armour Media and
Cooper said campaigns themselves would be responsible for
accepting any fraudulent donations. Those could include
donations from foreign citizens, corporations or underage
donors, or contributions exceeding federal limits of $50 a
month, or $200 in total that allow donors to stay anonymous.
"As the Commission has frequently stated: it is ultimately
the responsibility of the political committee treasurer to
obtain the identity of contributors and prevent excessive and
prohibited contributions," their letter said.
According to the proposal approved by the FEC in June, text
donations would be capped at $10 per text and $50 a month by the
aggregator, which would share the phone numbers with the
campaigns and could alert them when donations from one phone
number approach the limit of $200.
Carriers already allow charity donations by text, but those
are done for free. Political donations, treated like any other
commercial transaction over the mobile networks, would come with
fees amounting to 30 percent to 50 percent between the cuts
taken by a carrier and aggregator companies.
Industry insiders say carriers do not plan to start
accepting text-message donations until they get more guidance
from the FEC.
Presumably , if one of the major carriers began to offer a
campaign-donation text service, the others would be forced into
accepting campaign donations, analysts said.