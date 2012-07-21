* Obama's spending still dwarfed Romney in June
* Obama invested heavily on ads, Romney infrastructure
By Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen
WASHINGTON, July 20 Less than four months until
the U.S. presidential election, Republican candidate Mitt
Romney's campaign is beefing up on personnel and investing more
cash internally as outside groups pour millions into television
ads to help him counter Democratic President Barack Obama's
messaging over the airwaves.
Obama's spending still dwarfs Romney's June outlays , with
two-thirds of it going toward advertising, but federal
disclosures filed on Friday show the Republican candidate
investing more in his campaign's infrastructure, something Obama
did months ago, as the race has been stuck in dead heat.
Obama's campaign doled out $58.1 million in June, nearly
twice as much as he raised, Friday's filings showed. Facing no
competition within his own party, Obama got an early start on ad
buys, framing his Republican challenger negatively.
Romney's campaign spent $27.5 million in June, nearly double
the $15.6 million it spent in May and $12.6 million spent in
April, when Romney first emerged as the presumed Republican
presidential nominee.
Romney spent less than half of his June haul on advertising,
Reuters analysis of filings showed.
The internal spending uptick was expected as campaigning
heats up in earnest, but it raises concerns of burning through
cash on expenses that are not direct outreach to likely or
potential voters, including ads.
Now, the scale appears to be leveling as Romney added 125
new paid staff members in June for a total of 272 and spent
$491,088 more on their salaries for a total of $1.3 million. He
also spent nearly $440,000 on office supplies, furniture,
equipment and other infrastructure buildup and equipment and
$9.6 million on various consulting services.
Obama's campaign added 76 new paid staffers in June for a
total of 779, paying them $2.8 million.
LAW'S LIMITATIONS
One hurdle for Romney is a provision of the U.S. campaign
law that prohibits some funds to be spent until he is officially
nominated at the Republican convention in late August.
Campaigns are allowed to accept up to $5,000 from a donor,
but only half of that can be spent before the convention.
Romney's campaign has reported having about $850,000 walled
off to be available only for use after the convention. He also
has a joint fund with the Republican National Committee that
presumably has millions set off for the general election but
filings so far have not clarified how much exactly.
His campaign has repeatedly argued that the rule has put
Romney at a disadvantage because Obama ran for re-election
unopposed and he fought a bitter fight against rival
Republicans. Obama, who had no Democratic opponents, has $7.8
million set aside for the general election.
"We ... spent most of our primary dollars on the primary,"
Romney told the Toledo Blade newspaper in an interview this
week. "There are just many places we can't afford to be running
ads. So we are massively outspent by a President that had no
primary. And we are able to both shift into general election
funds after our conventions, and we will be able to be more
competitive, and you'll to see more of us as that occurs."
In June, Romney's campaign received $24 million in donations
and had $22.5 million in cash on hand, while Obama's campaign
received $28.1 million and had $97.5 million left in the bank.
'SUPER PAC' HELP
Obama's TV advertising spending has been effectively
balanced out by Republican Super Pals, predominantly American
Crossroads and the pro-Romney Restore Our Future.
Obama and Priorities USA Action, the outside "super"
political action committee helping the president, have spent the
past several weeks pummeling Romney's past as a private equity
executive and painting him as an out-of-touch rich man.
Priorities earlier this week bought $4 million worth of
advertising time in the battleground states of Colorado, Nevada
and Florida, targeting Hispanic voters with a Spanish-language
ad.
Restore Our Future spent $7.2 million on ads that will run
in 11 states from the end of July through August 9, while
American Crossroads is spending $9.3 million on ads in nine
states, defending Romney from the Democrats' attacks on his
business record.
The Obama campaign earlier this week started airing a new ad
raising questions about why Romney, a millionaire, will not
release more of his tax returns.
Republicans for months have been pointing to Obama's rate of
spending - for two months in a row now he's spent more than he
has raised - calling it unsustainable.
"I trust the Obama campaign, who ran a pretty good campaign
four years ago, that they can do it this time around," said
Barry Goodman, a Michigan fundraiser who together with his
business partner has "bundled" more than $500,000 for the
president's re-election campaign.
"They must feel comfortable that they can raise more."
In 2008, Obama set a fundraising record of $750 million
hauled in, but this year his campaign has been sounding alarms
that thanks to deep-pocketed Republican outside spending groups,
Obama could be the first ever incumbent to be outspent.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Temple-West; editing by Todd
Eastham)