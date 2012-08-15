* Carriers' concerns had put launch of text-to-donate on
hold
* FEC ruled carriers not responsible for fraud, excessive
donations
* Said carriers can refuse service based on commercial
criteria
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 Americans moved a step closer
to being able to make campaign contributions by text message on
Wednesday when the Federal Election Commission approved
protections sought by wireless carriers over fraud and
profitability.
The FEC ruled that wireless carriers would have no
responsibility for possible fraudulent donations and could
decide whether to refuse text-donation services to campaigns if
they are not deemed commercially viable.
The FEC's historic approval of text-to-donate for political
campaigns on June 11 allowed anonymous donations by text capped
at $10 per text, $50 per month and $200 per cycle to comply with
disclosure requirements.
The campaigns of Democratic President Barack Obama and
Republican Mitt Romney both support such donations, which were
touted as a step toward empowering smaller donors in the 2012
campaign marked by a flood of multimillion-dollar donations.
But the mobile companies that would implement the program,
including the four U.S. giants Sprint Nextel Corp, Verizon
Wireless, AT&T Inc. and T-Mobile USA, asked the FEC
for another vote for more specific guidance.
The carriers' were concerned about liability over fraudulent
or excessive donations and discretion over participating
campaigns, industry officials have said.
The FEC on Wednesday put the onus on the political
campaigns, saying they were "solely responsible" for ensuring
donations comply with federal laws that prohibit donations from
corporations, foreign nationals and people under 18 years old.
The FEC also ruled that carriers, like other vendors in the
past, should be allowed to develop commercial eligibility
criteria that would allow them to refuse text message donation
services to some campaigns.
"Wireless service providers propose 'to establish objective
business criteria that are specific to political contribution
text messaging campaigns.' They may decide, for commercial
reasons, to accept only proposals from some political committees
and not others," the FEC said in the new ruling.
"Alternatively, the wireless service providers may decide
that it would not be in their 'commercial' interest to
participate in the political fundraising process and 'refuse
participation by all political committees.'"
That position raised red flags among some observers who
worry it gives phone companies dangerous power to pick and chose
participants. Wireless carriers have argued they need that power
to protect themselves from damages to their business and brands.
The text donation proposal was brought to the FEC by
political consulting firms Red Blue T LLC and ArmourMedia Inc
and corporate aggregator m-Qube Inc, which serves as a middleman
between campaigns and mobile companies.
Industry sources expect the text-to-donate to launch before
the Nov. 6 election. Wireless carriers operate on their own
timelines and independently vet each fundraising program.
The 2012 campaign has been marked by an unprecedented flow
of multimillion-dollar donations to outside spending groups that
have no fundraising limits.