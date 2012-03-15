* Polls show slim Romney lead in Illinois over Santorum
* Romney far ahead in fundraising among Republicans
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, March 14 In the wild race for
the Republican presidential nomination, there has been one
constant: When Mitt Romney really needs to do well in a state,
he and his allies pour money into ads, most of which attack his
rivals.
Romney's big-spending tactics battered Newt Gingrich into a
fourth-place finish in Iowa, and helped Romney win key contests
in New Hampshire, Florida, Nevada, Michigan and Ohio.
Now, the former Massachusetts governor and his allies have
invested nearly $5 million on the next big prize in the
state-by-state race for the Republican nomination: Illinois,
which will hold its primary on Tuesday. Most of the spending
will go toward ads that attack Rick Santorum, now Romney's chief
rival.
Romney's campaign, which spent nearly $19 million in
January, has spent almost $1 million on cable and broadcast ads
mostly in the Chicago area, according to a Republican media
buyer who also tracks campaign advertising.
It appears Illinois' primary also could become the latest
example of the dramatic impact that independent "Super PACs" are
having on the 2012 campaign.
Restore Our Future, a political action committee that
supports Romney and has spent well over $30 million on campaign
ads - largely attacking Gingrich or Santorum - has reported
spending $3.7 million on anti-Santorum ads that have aired
mostly in the Chicago area, the media buyer said.
Santorum and Gingrich, who have battled to be the more
conservative alternative to Romney, have lagged far behind him
in fundraising.
At the end of February, Romney's campaign said it
had raised nearly $75 million. Santorum's indicated it had
raised about $16 million. Gingrich's campaign has not revealed
its February haul, but it had raised just more than $18 million
by the end of January, according to reports filed with the
Federal Election Commission.
Campaigns are limited to donations of $2,500 from
individuals during the primary season, and another $2,500 for
the Nov. 6 election, when the Republican nominee will face
Democratic President Barack Obama.
Super PACS, on the other hand, can receive unlimited
donations. During the nomination battle, a few very wealthy
donors have propped up PACs supporting Gingrich and Santorum,
allowing those candidates to fire back when they came under
attack from Romney and his allies.
Winning Our Future, a pro-Gingrich PAC, raised $13.1 million
through the end of January - including nearly $11 million from
the family of Sheldon Adelson, a Las Vegas casino mogul.
Adelson appears to have donated an unspecified amount in
February, but with Gingrich fading in the race, it is unclear
whether Adelson will be willing to continue the financial
support.
The Red, White and Blue Fund, a pro-Santorum PAC, raised
$2.8 million through the end of January - including $2 million
from Wyoming investor Foster Friess and Global Industries
founder William Dore.
A PRIORITY FOR ROMNEY
Illinois, Obama's home state, is more politically moderate
than Southern states where Romney has struggled to attract
support from conservatives. The state is also likely to be key
in the November election.
That has helped make it a priority for Romney, who held a
slim lead over Santorum, a former U.S. senator from
Pennsylvania, in a recent Chicago Tribune/WGN poll of Illinois
voters.
None of the other campaigns has had a presence on Illinois
TV screens yet.
Winning Our Future, the pro-Gingrich PAC, has spent about
$17,600 on Internet and radio ads there.
The pro-Santorum Red, White and Blue Fund is weighing its
options for Illinois, said Stuart Roy, who advises the group. He
said the PAC had bought $260,000 worth of ads in Louisiana, a
conservative state in the South that votes on March 24.
That is in addition to about $30,000 in cable TV ads that
Santorum's campaign has purchased in Louisiana, according to the
Republican media buyer.
"The challenge (in Illinois) is it's an expensive state (for
advertising), but I expect that (Santorum) not only has a chance
to be competitive there but he will be very competitive," Roy
said.
Romney's Super PAC allies have invested about $537,000 in TV
and direct-mail ads in Louisiana. The total is likely to rise
because most of the ads ran through the early part of this week,
the media buyer said.
Gingrich's campaign has not had much of a presence on the
airwaves recently, a sign the former U.S. House of
Representatives speaker's effort could be running low on money.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Cohen; Editing by David
Lindsey; Desking by Peter Cooney)