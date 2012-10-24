DAVENPORT, Iowa Oct 24 President Barack Obama's
campaign leaped on Wednesday to link rival Mitt Romney with a
Republican U.S. Senate candidate's comments on rape, calling
them an outrageous reminder of the restrictions Republicans
would place on women's healthcare choices.
Democrats criticized Indiana Senate candidate Richard
Mourdock for saying in a debate on Tuesday that pregnancy caused
by rape is "something God intended to happen."
Obama campaign spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the president
believed Mourdock's comment was "outrageous and demeaning to
women," and it was "perplexing" that Romney had not demanded a
television ad he filmed on behalf of Mourdock be scrapped.
"This is a reminder that a Republican Congress working with
a Republican president, Mitt Romney, would feel that women
should not be able to make choices about their own healthcare,"
Psaki told reporters on Air Force One as it flew to the swing
state of Iowa for a campaign stop.
Romney's campaign distanced him on Tuesday from the remark,
saying the candidate disagreed with it and it did not reflect
his views.
Mourdock, the state treasurer and a favorite of the
conservative Tea Party movement, ousted longtime Senator Richard
Lugar in the Republican primary earlier this year. He is locked
in a tight race with Democrat Joe Donnelly ahead of the Nov. 6
election.
The furor was reminiscent of a controversy in Missouri
earlier this year when Republican Senate candidate Todd Akin
prompted an uproar by saying women's bodies have defenses
against pregnancy after "legitimate rape." Akin now trails in
his race.
The renewed controversy comes as Obama and Romney are locked
in a tight race for the White House and are battling hard for
the votes of women. Obama has criticized Romney for his
opposition to abortion rights except in cases of rape, incest or
the health of the mother.
Mourdock stood by his comments on Wednesday and said the
controversy was the sort of thing that happened too often in
Washington.
"I spoke from my heart, I spoke with my principle, I spoke
from my faith, and if others want to twist my words and use them
against me, again, that's what's wrong with Washington today,"
he told a news conference.
Women's health groups pounced on the remark to hammer home
their argument that women would face restricted healthcare
choices under a Republican administration led by Romney.
"Richard Mourdock is the only Senate candidate in the
country with a TV ad starring Mitt Romney. It's not enough for
the Romney campaign to issue a tepid statement 'disagreeing'
with Richard Mourdock's appalling remarks," said Dawn Laguens,
executive vice president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
"Mitt Romney must immediately rescind his endorsement of
Mourdock and demand that Mourdock take down the campaign ads
featuring him," she said.