WASHINGTON, Sept 4 Social networking sites play
a modest role in influencing most U.S. users' political views,
with the biggest impact among Democrats, a survey showed on
Tuesday.
The poll by the Pew Research Center's Internet & American
Life Project comes as Democratic President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney are using Facebook Inc
pages and other social media as campaign tools ahead of the
November election.
"For most of those who use the sites, political material is
just a small portion of what they post and what they read. And
the impact of their use of the sites is modest, at best," Lee
Rainie, director of the Pew project, said in a statement.
Thirty-six percent of social networking site users say they
are "very important" or "somewhat important" to them in keeping
up with political news, the survey showed.
The sites are "very important" or "somewhat important" to 26
percent of site users in recruiting people to get involved in
political issues that matter to them.
A quarter of the site users say they are "very important" or
"somewhat important" for discussing or debating political
issues, the poll showed.
Twenty-five percent of users say the sites are "very
important" or "somewhat important" in finding other people who
share their views about important political issues.
In each case, Democrats are more likely than Republicans or
independents to say the sites are important.
A third of Democrats and liberals who use social networking
sites say their activities on the sites have led them to become
more active, compared with 24 percent of site-using Republicans
and independents.
The survey found that 84 percent of site users say they have
posted little or nothing related to politics in their recent
status updates, comments and links.
The telephone survey was conducted from Jan. 20 to Feb. 19
among 1,407 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9
percentage points.
