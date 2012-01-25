WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Wednesday unveiled his first television ad to be aired in Nevada - one that links his rival Newt Gingrich with the housing crisis that has racked Nevada for years.

"While Nevada families lost everything in the housing crisis, Newt Gingrich cashed in," the announcer said in the ad entitled "Nevada Families".

The ad focused on a topic close to the heart of Nevada, which has had the highest rate of foreclosure filings in the country for the past five years, according to data firm RealtyTrac. The Nevada Republican caucus is on February 4.

"Gingrich was paid over $1.6 million by the scandal-ridden agency that helped create the crisis," the announcer said, referring to Gingrich's ties with mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

The ad also pointed out that when he was speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Gingrich was sanctioned for ethics violations and ordered to pay a fine of $300,000.

The ad ends with a picture of Gingrich alongside a picture of Democratic President Barack Obama and the announcer says "If Newt wins, this guy would be very happy."

Romney and Gingrich are in a fierce battle for the Republican presidential nomination to try to prevent Obama's re-election. Both are spending most of their money and efforts right now in Florida, which votes on Tuesday.

As a sign that the campaign for the Republican nomination could drag on for a while, the "Super PAC" that supports Romney, but is legally independent from his campaign, has already bought air time in Nevada as well as Michigan and Arizona, which do not hold presidential nominating contests until February 28.

