* Polls show gay marriage ban has good chance of passing
* Bank of America, Duke Energy executives oppose ban
By Wade Rawlins
RALEIGH, N.C., May 5 Efforts to legalize gay
marriage have met success in several U.S. states this year but
could experience a setback on Tuesday if North Carolina voters
decide to amend the state constitution to ban same-sex marriages
and civil unions.
Same-sex marriage is illegal in North Carolina. But the
state has stood out as the only one in the Southeast that has
not passed a constitutional amendment solidifying such a ban.
Supporters of the proposed amendment say it would preserve
the sanctity of marriage between a man and a woman and make laws
outlawing gay marriage harder to repeal. Opponents say a ban
would jeopardize health insurance benefits for unmarried gay and
heterosexual couples and signal that the state is unfriendly to
a diverse workforce.
The primary ballot measure has attracted wide attention
ahead of the Democratic National Convention planned for early
September in Charlotte, North Carolina, a swing state in the
Nov. 6 presidential election.
President Barack Obama's campaign issued a statement saying
he had long opposed divisive and discriminatory efforts to deny
benefits to same-sex couples and opposed the amendment. Mitt
Romney, the presumed Republican nominee, is opposed to gay
marriage.
Recent polling shows the proposed amendment stands a good
chance of passing. In a survey of 982 likely primary voters,
conducted from April 27 to 29 by the Raleigh-based Public Policy
Polling firm, 55 percent of those questioned supported the
amendment banning same-sex marriage while 41 percent opposed it.
The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percent.
"North Carolina is still a conservative, church-going
state," said Gary Pearce, a longtime Democratic political
consultant. "Particularly among older voters, there is
discomfort with gay marriage. I'm not optimistic."
Twenty-eight states have voter-approved constitutional bans
on same-sex marriages, according to the National Conference of
State Legislatures.
The most recent states to put ballot amendments before
voters were California, Arizona and Florida, which passed
same-sex marriage bans in November 2008. California's
restriction was later ruled invalid by a federal court.
Massachusetts, Iowa, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut,
New York and the District of Columbia allow gay and lesbian
nuptials. Maryland, New Jersey and Washington state passed laws
this year approving same-sex marriage. Governor Chris Christie
vetoed New Jersey's law.
In North Carolina, Democrats controlled at least one chamber
of the state legislature for decades and sidetracked efforts by
supporters of gay marriage bans to put the issue before voters.
After Republicans took power in January 2011, the
legislature voted to put the proposed amendment on the primary
ballot. The language provides that marriage between a man and a
woman is the only legally recognized domestic union.
PROMINENT FIGURES WEIGH IN
Vote For Marriage NC, which has raised $1.1 million to help
pass the amendment and has the backing of several prominent
religious groups, has released newspaper ads featuring the
Reverend Billy Graham.
The prominent Christian evangelist, who lives in the North
Carolina mountains, is urging voters to support the measure.
"At 93, I never thought we would have to debate the
definition of marriage," Graham said in a statement. "The Bible
is clear - God's definition of marriage is between a man and a
woman."
But some Christian clergy have expressed opposition, saying
the amendment favors one definition of marriage at the expense
of all others.
The Coalition to Protect North Carolina Families has raised
$2.2 million aimed at defeating the amendment, and the state's
chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of
Colored People has run ads likening the ballot measure to a
civil rights issue.
"We should never seek to codify or vote discrimination into
the very heart and framework of our Constitution," said the
Reverend William J. Barber, president of the North Carolina
NAACP.
Critics of the amendment say its wording prohibiting
"domestic legal unions" could prevent courts from enforcing
private agreements between unmarried couples and invalidate
their domestic violence protections - an assertion that some law
enforcement officials have dismissed.
Courts would likely have to decide the reach of the
amendment.
The North Carolina Chamber of Commerce has remained silent
on the issue. But executives at two of the largest companies
headquartered in the state, Bank of America and Duke
Energy, have spoken out strongly against the measure.
Cathy Bessant, global technology and operations executive at
Bank of America, said the best way for North Carolina to compete
for new business was to be progressive and forward-looking.
In an open letter to state lawmakers, Facebook co-founder
Chris Hughes recalled feeling unwelcome as a young gay man
growing up in North Carolina and s a id the proposed amendment
created a bad national image for the state.
"Companies like Facebook, Google and Apple are the future of
our global economy," Hughes said in the letter. "But the
proposed anti-gay constitutional amendment signals to these and
other major employers as well as their mobile, educated
employees that North Carolina does not welcome the diverse
workforce that any state needs to compete."
With the Republican presidential nomination all but decided
and a contested Democratic gubernatorial race on the ballot, the
makeup of voters in Tuesday's primary election is likely to have
an effect on the amendment's fate.
As of Wednesday, registered Democrats had cast 46 percent of
the early votes, compared to 33 percent cast by registered
Republicans and 20 percent by unaffiliated voters. Early voting
was running near the record levels of the 2008 primary, said
Gary Bartlett, director of the State Board of Elections.
Nationally, opposition to gay marriage has waned in the last
decade and the public is now about evenly split, according to a
2012 poll by the Pew Research Center. The survey showed 47
percent of Americans favor allowing gay and lesbian couples to
marry while 43 percent are opposed.
Attitudes are shifting with the generational change, Pearce
said. Whether or not North Carolina voters pass the amendment on
Tuesday, the political consultant predicted, "In a couple of
generations, they'll look back and say, 'What was all that
about?'"