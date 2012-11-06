By Jeff Mason
CHICAGO Nov 6 U.S. President Barack Obama
congratulated Republican rival Mitt Romney on Tuesday for
running a hard-fought race for the White House and expressed
confidence he would win re-election during a stop at a local
campaign office to thank volunteers.
"I ... want to say to Governor Romney congratulations on a
spirited campaign. I know that his supporters are just as
engaged and just as enthusiastic and working just as hard
today," Obama said as volunteers made phone calls encouraging
supporters to get to the polls.
"We feel confident we've got the votes to win, but it's
going to depend ultimately on whether those votes turn out. And
so I would encourage everybody on all sides just to make sure
that you exercise this precious right that we have that people
fought so hard for us to have."
Obama made calls to volunteers from the campaign office to
thank them for working for his re-election.
"I expect that we'll have a good night, but no matter what
happens, I just want to say how much I appreciate everybody who
supported me, everybody who's worked so hard on my behalf," he
said.
Opinion polls show Obama and Romney in a virtual dead heat,
although the Democratic incumbent has a slight advantage in
several vital swing states that could give him the 270 electoral
votes needed to win the state-by-state contest.
Traditionally presidential candidates get media attention on
Election Day by going to vote. But Obama cast his ballot in
Chicago last month - part of his campaign's push to get its
supporters to vote early.
So the president's visit to the office gave him a chance to
get in front of the cameras, generate news coverage and
encourage turnout.
Obama and Romney, a former Massachusetts governor and
private equity executive, have fought a largely negative
campaign. Obama's team attacked Romney for his business record,
and Romney's team criticized the president for presiding over
high unemployment and a slow economic recovery.
Obama's conciliatory comments represent the close of the
bitter campaign and could appeal to last-minute undecided
voters, who are turned off by the lack of bipartisanship in
Washington.
In addition to his campaign office stop, Obama is doing a
round of interviews and is expected to play basketball with
friends, a tradition for the sports-loving president on Election
Day.