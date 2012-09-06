By Eric Johnson
| CHARLOTTE, N.C. Sept 6
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Sept 6 President Barack Obama
sought to console the tens of thousands of supporters who were
cut out from attending his nomination acceptance speech on
Thursday at the Democratic National Convention after foul
weather forced a change in venue.
Obama had been due to speak in a 74,000-seat open-air
stadium but Democrats said looming thunderstorms threatened
safety and they moved the event to a nearby 20,000-seat arena.
"I know it is especially disappointing for a lot of you who
worked hard to get your tickets to the event or traveled or
planned to travel a long way at your own expense to be here,"
Obama said in an Internet broadcast to supporters.
"So my main message is we can't let a little thunder and
lightning get us down. We're going to have to roll with it," he
said.
The venue change was a setback for Obama, whose campaign
billed the convention as the "most open and accessible in
history" and hoped the huge, jammed stadium would offer a visual
spectacle like the one from his 2008 acceptance speech in a
football stadium in Denver.
Obama's campaign had given thousands of supporters from
around the country free tickets to the address, the biggest
speech of his re-election fight against Republican Mitt Romney.
Democrats had to switch gears and direct those supporters to
more than 6,000 "watch parties" across the country and online
and TV broadcasts, said campaign national field director Jeremy
Bird.