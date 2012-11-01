* Obama back in campaign mode after overseeing storm
* Says Romney's proposals a throwback to failed policies
* Republican challenger offers 'real change' - Romney
By Jeff Mason
GREEN BAY, Wisc., Nov 1 In what his advisers
billed as his closing argument, President Barack Obama returned
to the campaign trail for the first time in four days on
Thursday, declaring "our work is not yet done" and reviving his
successful 2008 campaign slogan: change.
Obama resumed re-election rallies after overseeing the
response to the devastating storm that hit the eastern seaboard.
The president, who won the White House four years ago thanks in
part to his themes of "hope" and "change," had largely avoided
them until now.
But as Republican rival Mitt Romney, a former Massachusetts
governor, sought to portray himself as the new candidate of
change, Obama aimed to reclaim that mantle in a neck-and-neck
race with just five days to go before Election Day.
"I know what change looks like because I've fought for it,"
Obama told a crowd of some 2,600 on an airport tarmac in
Wisconsin, one of a handful of battleground states that will
determine the winner of the Nov. 6 election.
Obama said Romney's proposals to reduce regulations for
banks and cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans were examples
of policies that had led to the economic problems that he
inherited when he became president in 2009.
"Governor Romney has been using all his talents as a
salesman to dress up these very same policies that failed our
country so badly - the very same policies we've been cleaning up
after for the past four years - and he is offering them up as
change," Obama said.
"Well, let me tell you Wisconsin, we know what change looks
like. And what the governor is offering sure ain't change."
The Romney campaign, boosted by their candidate's surge in
the polls over the past month, dismissed Obama's arguments.
"We've said all along this election is a choice between the
status quo and real change - change that offers promise that the
future will be better than the past," said Romney spokeswoman
Amanda Henneberg. "President Obama's misguided policies and
broken promises have let down millions of Americans, and we
can't afford four more years like the last four."
Obama conceded that he had not been able to make progress on
all the changes he promised in 2008, but he noted as he
repeatedly does that he ended the war in Iraq, repealed a policy
that prevented gays and lesbians from serving openly in the
military, and ordered the U.S. mission that killed Osama bin
Laden.
Keeping a slightly more positive tone, Obama drew
distinctions with Romney without being as aggressive as he has
been in recent weeks. He did not mention the word "Romnesia" -
the term he has used to delight crowds when describing what he
says are Romney's tendencies to shift positions.
But he kept up strong criticism of his opponent. Obama
portrayed the Republican challenger as someone who would not
bring bipartisanship to Washington - a promise Obama also made
four years ago and has had trouble keeping.
Obama, who has focused his campaign primarily on appealing
to middle class Americans, also used a section of his speech to
praise the record of former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat,
who has become the top surrogate for Obama in the final days of
the campaign.
The remarks were Obama's first at a political event since
superstorm Sandy devastated parts of the eastern United States
earlier this week
The president spent three days off the campaign trail to
oversee the response effort, drawing unexpectedly warm praise
from Republican Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, a Romney
supporter, who toured storm damage with Obama on Wednesday.
Obama opened his remarks with a nod to the suffering
experienced by those affected by the storm, and aides said he
would be briefed about the recovery process throughout the day.
After Wisconsin, Obama has stops scheduled in Nevada and
Colorado before spending the night in Ohio.
The race for the White House remained effectively tied on
Thursday, with Obama backed by 47 percent of likely voters and
Romney supported by 46 percent in a Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking
poll. That margin has been constant in the online poll for three
days running and is statistically insignificant.