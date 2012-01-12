U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to speak at a Chicago Forum event at the University of Illinois in Chicago, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

CHICAGO For months Barack Obama's physical presence at his campaign office in Chicago was represented by a life-size cardboard cutout.

On Wednesday the real President Obama dropped by his hometown re-election headquarters for the first time.

Obama's unannounced visit, made at the start of an evening fundraising trip, was an opportunity for the Democratic president to meet with his political staff.

Obama will attend three fundraising events while in Chicago, raising cash and wooing donors while Republican candidates hog the spotlight with their party's nominating race.

The campaign of former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, the front-runner in the Republican race, announced on Wednesday that he had brought in $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The Obama campaign has not announced its year-end fundraising figures.

The president's Chicago-based staff have focused on building up ground operations for his campaign nationwide while raising millions of dollars for his war chest.

"This will be an opportunity for him to swing by the office to say hello to the staff that's been hard at work there and to thank them for their efforts," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air Force One before the stop.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Xavier Briand)