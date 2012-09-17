* Obama says Romney's record on China doesn't fit his words
* Romney says Obama lacks credibility in standing up to
Beijing
By Jeff Mason
CINCINNATI, Sept 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
had a message for Republican rival Mitt Romney on Monday about
dealing with China: walk the walk, don't just talk the talk.
The Democratic incumbent and the former Massachusetts
governor have sparred for months over their respective polices
on China, the United States' biggest lender and a popular
punching bag during presidential campaigns.
Romney accuses Obama of being too soft on Beijing over its
currency and trade practices. Obama, whose administration
launched a World Trade Organization case against China on Monday
for what it called illegal auto and auto-parts subsidies, says
Romney's words do not match his actions.
"He made money investing in companies that uprooted from
here and went to China ... Now you can't stand up to China when
all you've done is sent them our jobs," Obama told a crowd of
some 4,500.
"You can talk a good game, but I like to walk the walk, not
just talk the talk," Obama said to cheers from the crowd.
Obama's campaign has repeatedly knocked Romney's past as a
private equity executive, saying his record was one of
outsourcing and destroying manufacturing jobs.
Romney's campaign disputes that and said Obama's action on
Monday, which he announced in the battleground state of Ohio
where the auto industry is critical, was "too little, too late."
"President Obama's credibility on this issue has long since
vanished. I will not wait until the last months of my presidency
to stand up to China, or do so only when votes are at stake,"
Romney said in a statement.
"From Day One, I will pursue a comprehensive strategy to
confront China's unfair trade practices and ensure a level
playing field where our businesses can compete and win."
Ohio is an electoral prize that both candidates are focusing
on for the Nov. 6 election. Obama is running slightly ahead of
the Romney in the polls and has visited the state 12 times this
year, according to his campaign.
Early voting in the state begins on Oct. 2, and the Obama
team is eager to get its supporters to the polls early.
Ohio is a historical swing state that has supported
Republicans and Democrats in previous presidential elections.
Obama won the state in 2008, beating Republican John McCain in
the cities of Cincinnati and Columbus, where he held rallies on
Monday.