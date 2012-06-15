* Addresses Manhattan glitterati after Ohio economy speech
* Republicans say Democratic president is out of touch
* Obama team cites "support from all income groups"
By Laura MacInnis
NEW YORK, June 14 Talk about a venue change.
Fresh from giving an economic speech in America's industrial
Rust Belt, President Barack Obama headlined big-dollar campaign
fundraisers at the home of "Sex and the City" actress Sarah
Jessica Parker and in a landmark New York hotel.
Obama has shaped his re-election message around appealing to
middle-class voters, many of whom continue to struggle to find
work and afford their homes years after economic recession hit.
But the Democratic president, like his Republican opponent
and candidates before them, is also targeting wealthy supporters
to help fill his campaign coffers as he seeks to win a second
White House term on Nov. 6.
The contrast was especially sharp for Obama on Thursday.
In a speech at a community college in Cleveland, Ohio, he
said that Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney would
hollow out the middle class with his policies favoring the rich.
Hours later, he was holding court in the elegant dining room
of Parker's four-story brownstone in Manhattan's West Village,
where 50 guests including actress Meryl Streep and designer
Michael Kors paid $40,000 a plate for dinner.
Then he spoke to a $10,000-per-person fundraiser in a lavish
ballroom of the Plaza Hotel featuring singers Mariah Carey and
Alicia Keys, telling the well-heeled crowd that he was committed
to ensuring economic opportunities for all Americans.
INTENSE COMPETITION
The White House said it was important for the president to
connect with high-rolling donors in an election year where
competition for fundraising dollars is intense.
"There is no question that running for president is an
expensive proposition," White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters on Air Force One on Thursday morning. "The president
has supporters from all income groups," he said.
Obama's campaign has prided itself on raising money from
large numbers of donors giving small amounts, compared with
powerful Republican donors such as billionaire Sheldon Adelson
who give millions to outside groups opposing the president.
Former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland said that Obama still
needed to make sure he has the resources to compete.
"If he were to move in (to Sarah Jessica Parker's house) and
forget all the rest of us, that would be something else. But the
president is concerned about the middle class, that is evident
in the programs he is trying to introduce," he said.
Both presidential contenders are on fundraising sprees this
election year. With outside groups pledging millions, spending
on each side of the aisle could top $1 billion.
At a fundraiser on Thursday in Chicago, Romney added at
least $3.3 million to his campaign war chest. The former private
equity executive and Massachusetts governor brought in some $77
million last month, topping Obama's more than $60 million.
Obama said in Ohio and also in New York that the Romney
campaign would spend huge sums on negative ads blaming him for
continued weakness in the economy, making it a close election.
"The good news is, I believe we are right," he said at the
Plaza event, laying out his vision for targeted investments to
create broad-based growth and slamming Republican proposals to
reduce taxes further on the very wealthy.
FINE?
Parker, whose "Sex and the City" character, Carrie Bradshaw,
was a style icon known for her expensive shoes, wore a dark lace
dress and sparkling jewels at the fundraiser in her home, which
she co-hosted with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
The actress - married to Broadway actor Matthew Broderick -
sent an email to Obama supporters in May saying the event would
be "fabulous" and offering them a chance to win two seats at her
dinner party if they made an online donation.
The contest winner was identified on Thursday as Robin Hunt,
an administrator at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore who
attended the elegant meal with her mother.
The Obama campaign did not disclose how much money it raised
from the raffle. But a similar fundraiser last month at the home
of Oscar winner George Clooney, where two women won tickets to
attend along with their husbands, raised nearly $15 million.
Republicans have drawn attention to Obama's celebrity
hobnobbing to paint him as out of touch at a time when U.S.
unemployment remains stubbornly high and growth is tepid.
"Where would President Obama get an outrageous idea like
'the private sector is doing fine?' Perhaps from one of his many
star-studded fundraisers," Republican National Committee
Chairman Reince Priebus wrote in a column.
Obama acknowledged earlier on Thursday that he erred last
week when he said the private sector was "doing fine." Some
protesters near Parker's home seized on the president's rare
gaffe, with one holding up a sign reading: "Carrie Bradshaw:
Doing Fine, The Rest of Us Not So Much."
In her email to Obama supporters, Parker referred to her own
middle-class upbringing in Ohio and said she, like other high
earners, did not need the tax breaks espoused by Republicans.
