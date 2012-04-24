* Urges Congress to extend low interest rates for students
* Romney agrees on need to hold down student loan rates
* More than 7.4 million college students could be affected
By Jeff Mason
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 24 Describing his own
struggle to pay off college debt and taking another dig at his
likely White House rival's wealth, President Barack Obama sought
on Tuesday to expand his advantage with young voters with a call
to make education more affordable.
In a speech about rising education costs, a key theme of his
re-election campaign, Obama said he knew firsthand how paying
for university could hurt families and ding the economy.
"I didn't just read about this. I didn't just get some
talking points about this. I didn't just get a policy briefing
on this. Michelle and I, we've been in your shoes," the Democrat
told students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel
Hill.
"We didn't come from wealthy families. So when we graduated
from college and grad school, we had a mountain of debt. When we
got married, we got poorer together," he said, noting they only
finished paying off their student loans about eight years ago.
Though Obama has talked about his modest background and his
student loans before, his emphasis on wealth seemed designed as
a swipe at Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, the
multimillionaire son of a former auto executive and Michigan
governor.
The Obamas attended some of the most expensive universities
in the United States. The president went to Columbia University
and Harvard Law School, and the first lady went to Princeton
University and Harvard Law School. Romney also attended Harvard
for law school and a graduate degree in business.
YOUTH ADVANTAGE
Obama's two-day trip, which includes stops in Iowa and
Colorado - both states he hopes to win on Nov. 6 - centers on
his effort to get Congress to extend low interest rates on
college loans to more than 7.4 million students.
If lawmakers fail to act, rates on the loans will double on
July 1 to 6.8 percent - this at a time when other loans boast
near record low rates. Obama called on Congress to act to
prevent that from happening.
Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, also urged
Congress to act, while fitting in a dig at the Democrat as well.
"President Obama's failed leadership on the economy has led
to the weakest recovery since the Great Depression, where 50
percent of recent college graduates are unemployed or
underemployed," he told reporters on Monday.
"Given the bleak job prospects that young Americans coming
out of college face today, I encourage Congress to temporarily
extend the current low rate on subsidized undergraduate Stafford
loans. I also hope the president and Congress can pass the
extension responsibly, that offsets its cost in a way that
doesn't harm the job prospects of young Americans."
The back and forth comes as a new study shows Obama is
gaining ground with young voters, who helped propel him to the
presidency in 2008.
The White House says roughly 160,000 students in North
Carolina will rack up some $1,000 in additional debt without
congressional action. In Colorado, 167,000 students would
suffer, while 7.4 million students nationwide would be affected.
Obama's re-election campaign dismissed Romney's support for
congressional action, saying the former Massachusetts governor
supported a Republican budget proposal that would result in
higher student loan rates and fewer education grants.
Republicans insist that Democrats created the problem in the
first place when they controlled Congress and passed a bill that
cut rates on subsidized Stafford loans in 2007 but allowed them
to revert back to higher levels after four years.
And a spokesman for Republican Speaker of the House of
Representatives John Boehner said federal student loan rates
would also double in 2013 under Obama's budget.
(Editing by Jackie Frank)