* Urges Congress to extend low interest rates for students
* Romney agrees on need to hold down student loan rates
* More than 7.4 million college students could be affected
(Updates with Obama in Colorado, yogurt spill)
By Jeff Mason
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 24 Describing his own
struggle to pay off college debt and taking another dig at his
likely White House rival's wealth, President Barack Obama sought
on Tuesday to expand his popularity among young voters with a
call to make education more affordable.
During a multi-state trip to highlight rising education
costs, a key theme of his re-election campaign, Obama said he
knew firsthand how paying for university could hurt families and
ding the economy.
"I didn't just get some talking points about this. I didn't
just get a policy briefing on this. Michelle and I, we've been
in your shoes," the Democrat told students at the University of
North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
"We didn't come from wealthy families. So when we graduated
from college and grad school, we had a mountain of debt. When we
got married, we got poorer together," he said, noting the couple
only finished paying off their student loans about eight years
ago.
The president appeared in a comfortable campaign mode during
his speech there and later in Boulder, Colorado, where he
addressed a crowd estimated at 10,800, reminiscent of the larger
crowds he drew on the campaign trial in 2008.
Some members of the audience chanted "four more years!"
The Republican National Committee called it a "taxpayer
funded campaign event."
Though Obama has talked about his modest background and his
student loans before, his emphasis on wealth seemed aimed at
Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, the
multimillionaire son of a former auto executive and Michigan
governor, who is almost certain to the face him in the Nov. 6
election.
The Obamas attended some of the most expensive universities
in the United States. The president went to Columbia University
and Harvard Law School, and the first lady went to Princeton
University and Harvard Law School. Romney also attended Harvard
for law school and a graduate degree in business.
"We've got to make college more affordable for you," Obama
said to applause from students at the University of Colorado.
YOUTH ADVANTAGE
Obama's two-day trip, which will include a stop in Iowa -
another state he hopes to win in November - centers on his
effort to get Congress to extend low interest rates on college
loans to more than 7.4 million students.
If lawmakers fail to act, rates on the student loans will
double on July 1 to 6.8 percent - this at a time when other
loans boast near record low rates. Obama called on Congress to
act to prevent that from happening.
Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, has also urged
Congress to act, while getting in a dig at the Democrat as well.
"President Obama's failed leadership on the economy has led
to the weakest recovery since the Great Depression, where 50
percent of recent college graduates are unemployed or
underemployed," Romney told reporters on Monday.
"Given the bleak job prospects that young Americans coming
out of college face today, I encourage Congress to temporarily
extend the current low rate on subsidized undergraduate Stafford
loans. I also hope the president and Congress can pass the
extension responsibly, that offsets its cost in a way that
doesn't harm the job prospects of young Americans."
A new study showed Obama is gaining ground with young
voters, who helped propel him to the presidency in 2008.
He sought to play up that advantage on the trip. In North
Carolina he made a point of shaking hands with students who did
not get into the arena. In Colorado he made an unannounced stop
at a popular local bar and restaurant, where he talked with
young people about their studies and business ideas.
Outside the restaurant a woman spilled yogurt on him, giving
the president a new laugh line to use in his speech.
The White House says roughly 160,000 students in North
Carolina will rack up some $1,000 in additional debt without
congressional action. In Colorado, 167,000 students would
suffer, while 7.4 million students nationwide would be affected.
Obama's re-election campaign dismissed Romney's support for
congressional action, saying the former Massachusetts governor
supported a Republican budget proposal that would result in
higher student loan rates and fewer education grants.
Republicans insist that Democrats created the problem in the
first place when they controlled Congress and passed a bill that
cut rates on subsidized Stafford loans in 2007 but allowed them
to revert back to higher levels after four years.
And a spokesman for Republican Speaker of the House of
Representatives John Boehner said federal student loan rates
would also double in 2013 under Obama's budget.
(Additional reporting by Laura MacInnis and Steve Holland.
Editing by Christopher Wilson)