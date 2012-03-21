* Obama goes to four states on energy tour
* Rising gas prices could threaten re-election bid
* Republicans criticize Obama's energy record
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, March 21 Shiny solar panels,
sprawling gas fields and the site of a future oil pipeline will
give President Barack Obama a set of convenient photo backdrops
this week as he launches a campaign-like tour to tout his energy
policies to Americans.
Obama begins a two-day, four-state trip on Wednesday to
promote plans to make the United States less dependent on
foreign oil just as voters grow increasingly exasperated about
rising gasoline prices, a trend that could influence the
president's re-election chances.
Republicans cite Obama's rejection of a new pipeline from
Canada and support for a now bankrupt solar panel company along
with the higher prices as evidence that his energy plans are not
working.
Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney, Rick
Santorum and Newt Gingrich have made energy a key component of
their pitches to become their party's nominee to take on Obama,
a Democrat, on Nov. 6.
So Obama - who boasts an "all of the above" strategy of
boosting renewable fuels, increasing domestic oil and gas
production and promoting energy efficiency - is visiting areas
that illustrate his policies while slamming Republicans for
making promises they can't keep.
Obama and his advisers have painted Republicans as solely
focused on oil and gas drilling to the detriment of other energy
sources, while mocking Gingrich - without naming him - for
promising to bring gas prices down to $2.50 a gallon.
"Drilling alone is not an answer," White House spokesman Jay
Carney said on Monday.
"With a very small portion of the world's known reserves but
a huge demand for oil on the world market, we need to diversify
our approach. And that's an approach that I think a broad
majority of the American people would also support."
Analysts said the trip was a good way for Obama to show he
had no silver bullet to deal with gasoline prices, a fact the
president has emphasized repeatedly.
"Obviously, with the recent spike in gas prices, energy is
an issue weighing heavily on the minds of many Americans," said
David Konisky, a professor at the Georgetown Public Policy
Institute.
"Like any president, there is little that Obama can do in
the short-term to bring down prices, which makes it difficult to
alleviate public concerns."
Obama will try to address those concerns with a show of
force about what his administration is doing to promote
renewable energy as well as oil and gas drilling.
At Obama's first stop in Boulder City, Nevada, the president
will visit the Copper Mountain Solar 1 Facility, which, with
nearly 1 million solar panels, is the largest photovoltaic plant
operating in the United States.
His next stop will be outside Carlsbad, New Mexico, to an
area with more than 70 active drilling rigs.
On Thursday, the president will tackle critics of his
decision to block the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada head on,
going to Cushing, Oklahoma, where TransCanada Corp plans to
build the southern leg of the project, which Obama supports.
"The president will reiterate his administration's commitment
to expediting the construction of a pipeline from Cushing,
Oklahoma to the Gulf of Mexico, relieving a bottleneck of oil
and bringing domestic resources to market," a White House
official said.
He finishes the trip in Ohio -- an critical battleground
state in the November election -- at a university that does
advanced energy research.