Tonya Lewis, a supporter of President Barack Obama, rallies outside a polling station during the U.S. presidential election in Tampa, Florida November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

MIAMI President Barack Obama was declared the winner of Florida by Associated Press and NBC News, four days after the November 6 election, bringing his total of electoral votes to 332 compared to 206 for Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

Florida was the last state where the outcome was in doubt because three counties were still counting ballots.

The Democratic party in Florida had declared victory on Thursday and Republicans tacitly conceded defeat.

With the victory in Florida, Obama swept all of the battleground states, with the exception of North Carolina, which he won narrowly in 2008.

Florida was the scene of a nasty fight over ballot counting after the 2000 presidential election, when the Supreme Court ultimately ruled that George W. Bush should be awarded the states electoral votes and the presidency.

The delay in finalizing Florida's result this year did not affect the national outcome but raised concerns that some of the problems in 2000 had not been resolved 12 years later.

(Reporting By Greg McCune)