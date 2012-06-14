Cleveland President Barack Obama will try to dispel growing doubts about his economic leadership in a high-stakes speech on Thursday and charge that his Republican rival Mitt Romney would resurrect policies that plunged the United States into crisis.

In an address likely to set the tone for the coming months of his re-election campaign, Obama will travel to the key battleground state of Ohio to cast the election as a choice between two starkly contrasting philosophies, rather than simply a referendum on his efforts to boost the shaky U.S. economy.

Obama will try to tie Romney to the policies of former Republican President George W. Bush, who voters say is largely responsible for plunging the United States into the deepest recession since the 1930s.

Romney was due to fight back with a speech in the same state at nearly the same time, laying out his vision for the presidency and attacking Obama's economic stewardship.

Obama faces a delicate balancing act. While he must convince voters that the economy is headed in the right direction, he cannot minimize the struggles that many continue to face. Too much finger-pointing could lead many to question whether the most powerful man on earth is ducking responsibility.

Obama's Democratic allies worry that he risks losing the November 6 election if he does not convince voters that their lives will improve in concrete terms if they give him another four years.

"The more time he spends talking about his vision for how we get out of this morass long-term, the better off he is," said Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress and a former policy adviser to Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

Obama is scheduled to speak in Cleveland at 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT). Romney's speech in Cincinnati is due to start five minutes later.

Obama's approval ratings have slipped to their lowest level since January - from 50 percent a month ago to 47 percent - because of deep economic worries, wiping out most of his lead in the White House race, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.

His remarks will kick off an intensive schedule of summer campaigning. A campaign aide say the speech has been in the works for weeks.

But the address is timely after Obama shot himself in the foot last week when he said the private sector was "doing fine" compared with struggling local governments.

Romney and his fellow Republicans say the remark shows he has little understanding of Americans' economic troubles.

The Romney campaign kept up the pressure on Thursday with a television ad that repeats the clip of Obama's remark four times.

Romney predicted that Obama's speech would contain little beyond soaring rhetoric.

"He is not responsible for whatever improvement we might be seeing," Romney said on Wednesday. "Instead he's responsible for the fact that it has taken so long to see this recovery, and the recovery is so tepid."

LACK OF VISION?

In his appearance at Cuyahoga Community College, Obama will not roll out new ideas of his own. His allies believe that Obama has already laid out his economic vision, which has been largely blocked by Republicans in Congress.

"It's not a lack of plans or lack of vision. It's a lack of action by Congress," said Jen Psaki, a former White House aide.

Instead, Obama will argue that Romney's ideas amount to a retread o f the Bush years.

"Governor Romney and his allies in Congress believe that if you simply take away regulations and cut taxes by trillions of dollars, the market will solve all our problems on its own," an Obama campaign official said.

"The president believes the economy grows not from the top down, but from the middle class up, and he has an economic plan to do that," the aide added.

The move makes political sense. A Gallup poll released on Thursday found that two-thirds of Americans blame Bush for the troubled economy; only half pointed to Obama.

That may not be enough to counter a steady drip of bad economic news that has eroded Obama's standing.

In a sign of continued weakness in the job market, the Labor Department said the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose for the fifth time in six weeks.

Europe's ongoing economic crisis, which has eaten into U.S. economic growth, showed signs of worsening.

Spain's borrowing costs climbed to dangerous levels after Moody's Investor Service slashed its credit rating to near-junk status in a sign that the weekend's $125 billion bailout would not be enough to keep Europe's fourth-largest economy solvent.

Italy could be the next domino to fall, and a Greek election on Sunday threatens to fracture the 17-member Euro currency union.

But Germany, the region's strongest economy, continued to resist steps that could help its struggling Euro zone partners.

After his speech in the Rust Belt, Obama will attend a glamorous New York fundraiser on Thursday night hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour and actress Sarah Jessica Parker, whose television series "Sex and the City" chronicled the excesses of the bubble years.

High-profile celebrities like Parker have been valuable fundraisers for Obama, but the event could undercut his efforts to connect with struggling middle class voters.

(Writing by Andy Sullivan; additional reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jim Loney and Mohammad Zargham)