(Updates with quotes from Romney campaign)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, June 20 President Barack Obama's
re-election campaign, stung by the fundraising success of rival
Mitt Romney and groups supporting him, predicted on Wednesday
that the Republican would outdo Obama and Democrats in June with
a $100 million haul.
The prediction, shared by an Obama campaign official in a
briefing with reporters, could achieve two objectives: raising
expectations for Romney's fundraising apparatus and prodding
Obama supporters into coughing up more cash.
Obama officials also said they expected Republican groups to
shell out $1.225 billion on broadcast advertising this year.
Obama would be the first incumbent president to be outspent in a
re-election campaign, they said.
The former Massachusetts governor's presidential campaign
topped Obama's for the first time in May, bringing in more than
$76.8 million along with Republican groups. Obama and his
Democratic allies raised some $60 million in the same period.
By suggesting that Romney and the Republican National
Committee will be ahead again in June and attaching a whopping
figure to that forecast, the Obama campaign may be setting up
Romney for a perceived failure if he does not reach that number,
while softening the blow in advance if Obama's figures turn out
to be lackluster.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined
to predict what the Obama campaign and the Democratic National
Committee would raise in June, other than to say it would be
less than $100 million.
"I think you're going to see another huge month for
(Romney)," the official said, noting that Democratic
presidential candidate John Kerry outraised Republican President
George W. Bush in the first couple months after clinching the
Democratic presidential nomination in 2004.
"I think Romney is going to continue to have big months.
Combine that with the Super PAC stuff, you know, we are going to
be the first incumbent outspent. That's clear."
Obama's campaign expects outside fundraising groups known as
Super PACs to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in the
coming months to help Romney win the White House.
Romney's campaign dismissed the remarks.
"The Obama campaign is used to moving the goal posts," said
Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul.
Super PACs, or political action committees, which are
required to operate independently of the candidates they
support, became major fundraising vehicles following a 2010
Supreme Court decision on campaign finance.
Obama's campaign has spent more than a year building up an
operation of volunteers and staff in battleground states, an
on-the-ground field organization it hopes will give the
president an edge over Romney on Election Day.
Obama has 35 field offices in Ohio, 11 in Nevada, 19 in
Colorado and 40 in Florida, the Obama official said, adding
Romney's campaign had significantly fewer in each state.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)