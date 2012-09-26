By Lisa Lambert
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, Sept 26 President Barack
Obama on Wednesday mocked rival Mitt Romney's claim that the
White House has been weak on trade policies with China, casting
the Republican's complaints as "newfound outrage."
As both presidential candidates courted working-class voters
in the crucial state of Ohio, the Democratic president said his
administration has been aggressive in filing trade complaints
against Beijing with the World Trade Organization.
Obama defended his economic policies, which he said give
U.S. workers opportunity against foreign competition. He also
took a shot at Romney by recalling the former Massachusetts
governor's work as a private equity executive at Bain Capital,
whose restructuring of companies sometimes led jobs to move from
the United States to other countries, including China.
"He's been talking tough on China," Obama said in a speech
at Bowling Green State University. "When you hear you this
newfound outrage, when you see these ads he's running promising
to get tough on China, it feels a lot like that fox saying, 'You
know, we need more secure chicken coops.'"
Romney has criticized Obama as not being tough enough in
pushing back against Chinese trade practices that have led to
cheap goods flooding the U.S. market and killing American jobs.
The Republican challenger campaigned with running mate Paul
Ryan in Ohio on Tuesday, and Romney made more stops in the state
on Wednesday while Ryan moved on to Colorado, another
battleground state in the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Confronted with polls that have shown Obama building
significant leads in the key states of Ohio and Florida, the
Republicans have sought to reach out to working-class voters
while bashing Obama on foreign policy and his handling of trade
with China, a big concern in manufacturing states such as Ohio
that have seen some jobs go overseas.
Romney and Ryan have accused China, the United States'
biggest lender and major trading partner, of a range of trade
abuses, including currency manipulation and intellectual
property theft.
In Bowling Green, Obama said the idea that his
administration had not done enough to protect U.S. interests in
trading with China was "just not credible."
"If you want to know who is actually going to fight for
workers and fight for American workers, when it comes to trade,
you can look at the records," he said.
Many U.S. manufacturers and lawmakers complain that China
deliberately undervalues it currency to give its companies an
unfair price advantage in international trade.
Obama can point to a significant rise in the value of
China's yuan since he took office, but he has disappointed some
supporters by not formally declaring China a currency
manipulator, a move that would require his administration to
press for the revaluation of the yuan.
Treasury and other officials are reluctant to do that
because the Chinese government owns more than $1 trillion in
U.S. sovereign debt.