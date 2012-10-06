* 1.8 million donors in September
* Could help shift focus from Obama's debate performance
* Romney campaign has not yet released last month's figures
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 U.S. President Barack Obama's
campaign and its Democratic allies raised a record $181 million
in September for the president's re-election effort, adding to a
fundraising haul that could prove crucial in the final stretch
of the White House race.
Obama's campaign said via Twitter on Saturday that 1,825,813
people donated to the campaign last month. Of that, 567,000 were
new donors.
A vast majority of the donations - 98 percent - were $250 or
less. The average contribution was $53.
"That's by far our biggest month yet," campaign manager Jim
Messina said in an email to supporters, urging them to chip in
even more as the Nov. 6 election draws near.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign has
not yet released its September fundraising figures, which are
also expected to be high. A spokeswoman declined to say when the
results would be made public.
Obama's campaign and the Democratic National Committee
raised more than $114 million in August, just beating Romney's
$111 million. That followed three months when Romney out-raised
the incumbent.
The big September number is another piece of good news for
Obama after a jobs report on Friday showed unemployment had
dipped to 7.8 percent.
The campaign hoped its fundraising success and the jobs
report would shift attention from the president's lackluster
debate performance on Wednesday against Romney, whose aggressive
showing gave his own campaign a boost.
A Romney spokeswoman said his team had raised $12 million
online after the debate in less than 48 hours, with 60 percent
of the money from first-time donors.
Obama's September haul was his biggest of this election
cycle, but slightly lower than four years ago, when his campaign
and the DNC together brought in $193 million in September.
Obama advisers are proud of his campaign's base of
low-dollar donors, believing that gives the president an
advantage, especially at the end of the election cycle when
supporters can keep giving even if they have donated before.
Since the campaign officially kicked off in April 2011, 3.9
million people have donated, it said.
Obama's muted debate performance may increase the need for
infusions of cash to fund ads in swing states such as Ohio,
Florida and Iowa.
Both candidates continue to raise money even in the final
month of the campaign, reflecting the importance of deep coffers
to fund the last flurry of expensive advertising.
Obama leaves on Sunday for a fundraising trip to California
in an effort to make October a strong month as well.
"We need every last dollar to continue to build the largest
grassroots campaign in history, communicate with the American
people and compete against the special interest money flooding
in from the Republican Super PACs," campaign spokeswoman Jen
Psaki said.
Republicans have had greater success in raising funds from
outside groups known as Super PACs or political action
committees, which can spend unlimited amounts on advertising.
Former President Bill Clinton will join Obama at a
fundraiser in Los Angeles at a private residence with 12
attendees, the campaign said.
Obama then speaks at an event with some 6,000 people that
will feature music from singers Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Hudson
as well as remarks from actor George Clooney.
Obama was in Washington on Saturday and had no pubic events
scheduled. Romney spent the morning at a Florida hotel doing
debate preparation with Ohio Senator Rob Portman.