SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
encouraged supporters on Monday to be "obsessive" about working
for his re-election in the final weeks of the campaign,
declaring himself confident that he would win on Nov. 6.
Polls have narrowed in the race between the Democratic
incumbent and Republican rival Mitt Romney since their debate
last week, which most observers said the former Massachusetts
governor won handily.
During a fundraising trip in California, the president
sought to reassure his supporters about his chances, despite his
debate performance.
"I am pretty competitive, and I very much intend to win this
election," he said at a fundraising dinner that roughly 100
people paid $20,000 a ticket to attend.
"We're only going to do it if everybody is almost obsessive
for the next 29 days," Obama said, noting that even though those
in the room had donated money, there was more they could do to
help the campaign.
After finishing his western fundraising swing, Obama heads
to Ohio on Tuesday to shore up support in a battleground state
that could be crucial to a second White House win.