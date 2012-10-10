WASHINGTON Oct 10 President Barack Obama
insisted on Wednesday the "fundamentals" of the race for the
White House remain unchanged despite a "bad night" for him in a
presidential debate that stunned many of his supporters and
re-energized Republican rival Mitt Romney's campaign.
The latest round of polls show that Romney has erased
Obama's once-substantial lead and made it a dead heat in the
final stretch to the Nov. 6 election in the wake of last week's
debate, which the Republican was widely judged to have won
handily.
"Governor Romney had a good night. I had a bad night," Obama
told the "ABC World News" program, according to advance excerpts
of his first interview since the Oct. 3 face-off in Denver.
"It's not the first time I've had a bad night. But I think
what's important is the fundamentals of what this race is about
haven't changed," Obama said as he sought to play down the
overall impact. "You know, Governor Romney went to a lot of
trouble to try to hide what his positions are."
Pressed for an explanation of what went wrong in the first
of three presidential debates, Obama appeared reluctant to offer
much insight.
"Maybe this is because I played a lot of sports when I was a
kid, and still do," he said. "If you have a bad game, you just
move on. You look forward to the next one. And it makes you that
much more determined. The difference between this and sports is
that the stakes are so high."
Asked flat-out whether his debate performance had handed the
election to Romney, Obama said, "No."
Obama's aides have acknowledged that he will make some
adjustments for the next debate - a townhall-style event in
Hofstra University in New York state on Tuesday.
They have hinted he will use a more aggressive approach
after even his own supporters criticized him for being too
passive in Denver.
According to a Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll released on
Wednesday, Romney has pulled ahead of Obama in the race for the
first time in more than a month and leads 45 percent to 44
percent among likely voters.