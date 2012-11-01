* Pitch aimed at undecided voters
* New campaign funds go to "ground game"
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 After three days of focusing
on superstorm Sandy, President Barack Obama will return to the
campaign trail on Thursday with a more "affirmative" message to
win over undecided voters in the final days of the race for the
White House.
With polls showing a tight contest between the Democratic
incumbent and Republican challenger Mitt Romney before
Tuesday's election, Obama will use trips to political
battleground states to make a closing appeal for a second term.
That argument will touch on points he has made for months
about the choice between competing Republican and Democratic
visions, Obama advisers said, but it will put more weight on
Obama's ideas for the future and could resurrect some of the
hopeful themes that helped him win election in 2008.
"You're going to see him lift up ... the vision of what
we're fighting for," senior campaign strategist David Axelrod
said in an interview last week before the storm, adding the
construction of Obama's "stump" speech would alter slightly in
the final days.
"We'll still address what the choice is. You have to address
the choice. But I think it'll tilt toward the affirmative,
toward the future."
Obama was to have started his closing argument on Monday
during a rally in Florida, but he skipped that event to return
to Washington to help coordinate storm relief. The massive storm
pummeled New York City and other parts of the U.S. Northeast.
The president has not given a traditional campaign speech
since Saturday - an unusually long period this close to Election
Day - but has remained in the public eye with daily remarks in
Washington and a trip to New Jersey to survey storm damage.
Romney, who also canceled some political rallies because of
the storm, limited his attacks on the president while
campaigning on Wednesday in Florida.
Obama won the 2008 election using the themes of "hope" and
"change," which resonated with voters disgruntled with the
policies of Republican President George W. Bush.
This year, Obama used "Forward" as his slogan, but his
message - and that of his surrogates - has included stinging
attacks on Romney, a former private equity executive and
Massachusetts governor.
Republicans charge that Obama's message has been negative
because his record on the economy is weak. Democrats counter
that Romney, who has leveled his share of negative attacks at
Obama, has twisted the truth about the president's record and
run away from his own.
FINAL PUSH
While Obama starts a tour of swing states including Nevada,
Colorado and Ohio, his campaign is focusing intensely on its
get-out-the-vote effort, which Democrats believe will give them
an edge on Election Day.
Campaign manager Jim Messina, who built the Obama "ground
game" of volunteers, said online donations coming in now were
going straight to that operation, rather than to television
advertising.
"Anything I get online, it goes right out to the ground,"
Messina said in an interview, contrasting that strategy with
Romney's team. "They're still dumping money trying to get a
bigger advantage on TV," he said.
His philosophy is evident in the campaign's Chicago-based
headquarters. The office, once bustling with hundreds of people,
is thinner now as staff members leave to spend the final days of
the race working in key states, getting applause from their
colleagues as they depart.
Messina said television was less important in the final
stretch than having volunteers get voters to the polls.
"The final days, I think TV is way less relevant," Messina
said. "We have always banked on the endgame to put us over the
top. That's where we are, and we continue to feel very confident
that interaction between our neighborhood leaders and their
friends and neighbors is how you persuade people at the end."