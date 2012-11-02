* Obama says Romney stirring up workers' fears
* Romney team says Obama mishandled auto rescue
By Jeff Mason
HILLIARD, Ohio, Nov 2 President Barack Obama
blasted Republican rival Mitt Romney on Friday for running an ad
that falsely suggested Jeep was moving production to China,
accusing his opponent of stretching the truth to scare voters in
the final days of the campaign.
Romney told a crowd last week in Defiance, Ohio, that he had
read a news article that said Chrysler's Jeep brand was
considering moving "all production to China."
His campaign aired an advertisement that did not repeat the
assertion of a production move but said Chrysler was considering
making Jeeps in China, which Chrysler has said previously.
Confusion over the issue prompted Chrysler Group LLC Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne on Tuesday to reaffirm that the
company was not moving Jeep vehicle production out of the United
States to China.
Obama's campaign has roundly criticized the Romney ad. The
Democratic incumbent's auto industry rescue is seen as a key
reason for the president's slight but consistent lead in this
state, where auto-related jobs are crucial to the economy.
Obama pressed the issue himself on Friday at the start of an
all-day swing through Ohio, a battleground state that could
determine who wins Tuesday's election.
Obama said Romney's ad had prompted workers to make calls
asking whether their jobs were secure.
"I know we're close to an election, but this isn't a
game. These are people's jobs. These are people's lives," Obama
said. "You don't scare hard-working Americans just to scare up
some votes. That's not what being president's is all about.
That's not leadership."
Obama's team has hammered Romney for authoring an editorial
about Michigan-based car companies with the headline "Let
Detroit Go Bankrupt," but the Romney campaign counters that
Obama mismanaged the industry rescue.
"The facts are clear: despite his false and misleading
attacks, President Obama took the auto companies into
bankruptcy. His mismanagement of the process has exposed
taxpayers to a $25 billion loss," said Romney campaign
spokeswoman Amanda Henneberg.
"And these companies are expanding production overseas.
Under President Obama, we have lost 586,000 manufacturing jobs
and the unemployment rate is higher than when he took office."
Data released on Friday showed the unemployment rate ticked
up to 7.9 percent in October. While U.S. employers stepped up
hiring last month, more workers restarted their job hunts
resulting in the slight increase.
Obama touched briefly on the jobs report during his remarks.
"This morning, we learned that companies hired more workers
in October than at any time in the last eight months," Obama
said, before listing other foreign and domestic policy
achievements of his administration. "We have made real
progress."