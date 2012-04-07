* Obama tweaks Romney to emphasize upper class roots
* Expectations of a negative general election campaign
* President also focusing on Hispanics and women
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, April 7 When President Barack Obama
criticized Mitt Romney by name this week for embracing a
controversial Republican budget proposal, he worded his attack
carefully and with bite.
"(Romney) said that he's 'very supportive' of this new
budget, and he even called it 'marvelous' -- which is a word you
don't often hear when it comes to describing a budget," Obama
said during a speech on Tuesday, before adding:
"It's a word you don't often hear generally."
The desired effect was clear: tie Romney directly to mostly
unpopular plans for budget cuts and emphasize that the former
executive is out of touch by lampooning his use of a seemingly
out of date adjective.
After watching quietly while Republican candidates fought
each other, Obama is now trying to define his likely opponent in
November as an out-of-touch multi-millionaire who would cut
social programs for the elderly and the middle class while
promoting policies to help the rich.
Obama's riff on Romney's use of the word "marvelous" to
describe Representative Paul Ryan's budget plans carried a
subtle message.
"It's a word you kind of associate with the upper class, and
I think that the intention was to tweak Romney for being wealthy
and, you know, sort of brought up in the kinds of circles where
they would say 'marvelous,'" said Kenneth Sherrill, a political
science expert at New York's Hunter College.
"That's trying to get under his skin a little bit."
The attack - which Obama repeated at a fundraiser on
Thursday night - is a sign of things to come.
Obama's campaign has worked steadily to construct an image
of an insensitive and patrician Romney even before he wins the
Republican nomination, hoping to create a caricature that sticks
with voters once the election officially becomes a two-man race.
Romney has made similar efforts to define Obama, portraying
him as unprepared and unable to handle the country's economic
challenges. And he began the process earlier, deliberately
focusing his critiques on the president rather than the other
Republican challengers.
The back and forth is a foreshadowing of what is likely to
be a very nasty campaign. Hunter College's Sherrill said both
candidates were likely to get very negative.
"This will be a spectacularly aggressive and negative
campaign in the general election," he said. "I think that the
principals - the candidates themselves - are going to go after
one another pretty strongly."
NASTY CAMPAIGN AHEAD
Yet former constitutional law lecturer Obama can only go so
far with charges that Romney is an elitist.
"It looks to me like what Obama's trying to do is two
things: one is run on class warfare ... and (two) just demonize
his opponent," said Charlie Black, a former adviser to 2008
Republican nominee John McCain who is now advising Romney.
"A president who's also wealthy and went to Harvard is not
going to win on class warfare."
Obama's campaign is already drawing contrasts in areas where
it perceives Republicans to be weak. Obama regularly brings up
his support for immigration reform at political fundraisers, a
dig at Romney's hard line against illegal immigration.
Hispanics, who could provide the swing votes needed to win
battleground states such as Colorado and Nevada, largely back
Obama in polls.
His campaign is also targeting women, another critical
voting bloc that Democrats want in their column.
Obama spoke at a conveniently timed forum on women and the
economy at the White House on Friday, making reference to
influential women in his life as well as his appointment of two
women to the Supreme Court.
This line seems to be working. Polls show support for Obama
among women is increasing, while Republicans have lost ground
due to conservative stances on birth control.
On healthcare, Obama advisers gleefully describe the
president's 2010 reform law as modeled on Romney's own effort in
Massachusetts, reminding conservative Republicans of the
candidate's moderate past
Obama will also bring renewed attention on Tuesday to the
"Buffett rule," a measure to raise taxes on the wealthy, which
Republicans oppose.
"Obama's smart enough to know ... (that) many people in the
public are perceiving Romney as an elitist who does not have
sympathy for workers or the poor," said Mark Rom, an associate
professor of government at Georgetown University.
"Anything he can do to reinforce that image, he'll take the
opportunity to do."
But with unemployment still high and job creation advancing
only slowly, Republicans see an opening, no matter how much
Obama defines himself as a middle class champion.
"Middle class voters want to see economic growth and more
jobs. They're anxious about the future of our economy," said
Romney adviser Kevin Madden.
"Middle-class Americans have lost faith in President Obama
because his basic message in this economic slowdown is that 8
percent unemployment is the new normal, and other rising cost
pressures like high gas prices and rising health care costs are
all someone else's fault."