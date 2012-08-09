* President stresses need to support U.S. wind energy
* Romney campaign slams 'massive subsidies and handouts'
By Jeff Mason
PUEBLO, Colorado, Aug 9 President Barack Obama,
trying to blunt rival Mitt Romney's attacks on his economic
record, accused the Republican on Thursday of promoting policies
that would hurt renewable energy and cost jobs in important
political swing states.
On the second day of a tour through Colorado, a politically
divided state that could be key in deciding the Nov. 6 election,
Obama portrayed federal tax credits for the wind industry as a
critical economic necessity that Romney, the former governor of
Massachusetts, would nix.
"At a moment when homegrown energy - renewable energy - is
creating new jobs in states like Colorado and Iowa, my opponent
wants to end tax credits for wind energy producers," Obama told
a crowd of some 3,500 people at the Colorado State Fairgrounds
in Pueblo.
The industry supports 5,000 jobs across Colorado, and 37,000
jobs would be at risk nationwide without the credits, he said.
"It's time to stop spending billions in taxpayer subsidies
on an oil industry that is already making a lot of profit,"
Obama said. "Let's keep investing in new energy sources that
have never been more promising."
The White House has made helping the renewable energy sector
a centerpiece of Obama's first term in office, but the effort
has created some problems for the D e mocratic president.
The collapse of Solyndra, a solar panel company, not long
after it received a $535 million loan through Obama's economic
stimulus package prompted several investigations and allegations
that Obama was wasting taxpayer money.
The president did not mention Solyndra in his speech.
Romney's campaign, in a rebuttal statement, said the former
private equity executive supported wind power but not big
subsidies.
"Unfortunately, under President Obama's approach of massive
subsidies and handouts, the industry has lost 10,000 jobs while
growth in wind power has slowed every single year of his term,"
said Romney spokeswoman Amanda Henneberg.
"Governor Romney will instead set the industry on a course
for success and growth by promoting policies that remove
regulatory barriers, support free enterprise and market-based
competition, and reward technological innovation."
The state of the U.S. economy is the dominant issue for
voters this year, and Romney has accused Obama of not doing
enough to address unemployment, which remains stuck above 8
percent.
Obama counters that Romney's support for tax cuts for the
wealthiest Americans and his opposition to government support
for the once-struggling auto industry prove that his economic
vision would not help spur sustainable growth.
TRADING ACCUSATIONS
Meanwhile, Obama's team stepped up its calls for Romney to
release more of his tax returns than the two years of
documentation that he has released, continuing to suggest that
Romney - who has an estimated fortune of up to $250 million -
has something to hide regarding his finances.
Obama's campaign has questioned whether Romney used tax
shelters to lower his tax rate far below what most Americans
pay, a claim that feeds Democrats' narrative that Romney is out
of touch with middle-class people.
On Thursday, Obama's team also cited an opinion piece by two
tax analysts on CNN's website that described how Marriott - and
Romney, as the head of the hotel company's audit committee -
used a complex strategy to avoid paying millions of dollars in
taxes.
While Obama "has fought for tax reforms that would eliminate
special loopholes for the wealthiest and large corporations,
it's clear Mitt Romney is quite comfortable exploiting them,"
Obama spokesman Ben LaBolt said in a statement.
Henneberg called the attack "dishonorable and dishonest,"
adding that "since Obama can't run on record unemployment,
falling incomes and massive debt, he has decided to run a dirty
campaign."