CHICAGO Aug 12 President Barack Obama on Sunday
dubbed Paul Ryan as the "ideological leader" of congressional
Republicans, in an opening salvo against Mitt Romney's vice
presidential running mate, who Democrats are painting as a
budget hawk and defender of the rich.
"Just yesterday, my opponent chose his running mate, the
ideological leader of Republicans in Congress, Mr Paul Ryan. I
want to congratulate Mr Ryan. I know him, I welcome him to the
race," Obama said at a fundraiser in Chicago, speaking over boos
from some in the audience at the mention of Ryan's name.
"He's a decent man. He is a family man. He is an articulate
spokesman for Governor Romney's vision. But it's a vision that I
fundamentally disagree with," he said.
The remarks were Obama's first comments about Republican
challenger Romney's selection of the Wisconsin congressman as
his running mate, which has injected new energy into the
Republican presidential campaign.
But Obama and his fellow Democrats are keen to attack Ryan
for his controversial budget plan, which they say would
dismantle popular social programs that help the elderly and the
poor.
Obama mentioned Ryan after complaining about the "top down"
economics of Republicans in Washington.
"This kind of top down economics is central to Governor
Romney and it is central to his running mate," he said.