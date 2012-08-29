* White House stresses that it's monitoring Isaac
* Tells audience they should watch Tampa convention
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia Aug 29 The White
House says President Barack Obama is not monitoring the
Republican national convention this week.
But the president told several thousand mostly college-age
voters on Wednesday that they should be watching the event to
help them decide how to vote in the November elections.
"In November, your voice will matter more than ever. And
listen, if you doubt that, pay a little attention to what's
happening in Tampa this week," Obama said.
Campaigning in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Democratic
president said his focus was on Hurricane Isaac as it hit the
Gulf coast, and he wanted to "make sure we are doing every
single thing that we need to do" to help those affected by the
storm.
Obama, in several campaign stops this week and in a brief
television address, has reminded voters that he is keeping an
eye on the storm -- a not-so-subtle reference to criticism that
his predecessor, George W. Bush, was slow to respond to the
devastation of Hurricane Katrina when it hit the same area as
Isaac seven years ago.
The president began his speech on Wednesday in Virginia by
saying he had just discussed Hurricane Isaac by telephone with
the Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig
Fugate and Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, as well
as some of the mayors and governors having to deal with the
storm.
It was important, Obama said, to "let people on the coast
know, our thoughts are with you, our prayers are with you."
Floodwater from Hurricane Isaac jumped a levee on the
outskirts of New Orleans on Wednesday, but the
multi-billion-dollar barriers built to protect the city itself
after the 2005 Katrina disaster held firm, officials said.
Later Wednesday, on the online chat site Reddit, Obama also
expressed concern about the hurricane. He said the federal
government would be coordinating with state and local officials
to "make sure that we give families everything they need to
recover."
The lumbering cyclone, which weakened to a tropical storm,
threatened to flood oil refineries and towns in Louisiana and
neighboring Mississippi with a deluge of rain, storm surges and
strong winds.