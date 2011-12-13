* Obama advisers see Republican primary lasting until June
* Axelrod pounds Gingrich, acknowledging his rise
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 So much for that focused
anti-Mitt strategy.
President Barack Obama's campaign signaled on Tuesday it
would attack the new Republican presidential front-runner Newt
Gingrich just as hard as Mitt Romney, the longtime leader in
the race, and forecast -- to its delight -- a long battle
between the two men for their party's nomination.
Obama's campaign advisers have spent months criticizing
Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, in an effort to
wound him ahead of November's general election, when they
expected him to face off against Obama, a Democrat.
But with Gingrich's surge in polls, the Obama campaign has
recalibrated, directing attacks at both men.
"Newt is back," said David Axelrod, Obama's chief campaign
strategist, during a briefing with reporters in Washington.
"The question is can he sustain this."
Gingrich, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives,
ended his 20-year congressional career after Republican losses
in the 1998 elections.
Axelrod called Gingrich the original "Tea Partier" who had
led three government shut-downs and worked to roll back
environmental protections and cut the Medicare health insurance
program for the elderly and disabled.
His rise has prompted Axelrod and his team to forecast a
Republican primary battle that will last well into next year,
perhaps as long as June -- which would, it believes, reveal
more weaknesses in both candidates that will help Obama.
"Just remember the higher ... he climbs on the pole, the
more you can see his butt," Axelrod said folksily about
Gingrich, quoting some "homespun wisdom" he said he heard from
a Chicago politician years ago.
"The Speaker's very high on the pole right now, and we'll
see how people like the view."
The Obama campaign's attacks lend further legitimacy to
Gingrich, who is ahead of Romney in Iowa and South Carolina,
and is gaining ground in New Hampshire, where Romney has led
for months.
Those three early voting states will help determine the
outcome of the nominating contest, which Obama advisers said
could still be a close race five or six months from now.
"You could see this thing going way deep, unless someone
runs out of momentum or money," said Obama campaign manager Jim
Messina.