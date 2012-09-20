By Margaret Chadbourn
CORAL GABLES, Florida, Sept 20 President Barack
Obama told a Hispanic audience on Thursday that his inability to
overhaul U.S. immigration laws was the biggest shortcoming of
his first four years in office, but he blamed Republican
lawmakers for standing in the way.
"As you remind me, my biggest failure so far is we haven't
gotten comprehensive immigration reform done," Obama said in an
interview with Univision, the Spanish-language television
network.
"But it's not for lack trying or desire," he added.
"Obviously the fact that we haven't been able to change the tone
in Washington is disappointing."
Obama was grilled about why he had not lived up to a promise
he made in the 2008 presidential campaign to pass comprehensive
immigration reform.
"At the beginning of your government, you had control of
both chambers of Congress, and yet you did not introduce
immigration reform," news anchor Jorge Ramos told the president.
"I want for you to acknowledge that you did not keep your
promise."
The president replied that arresting the nation's economic
free fall had been his overriding priority in his first year in
office. Efforts to lay the groundwork for immigration
legislation stalled because of Republican indifference, he said.
"What we could not get was a single Republican, including
the 20 who had previously voted for comprehensive immigration
reform, to step up," Obama said.
Obama said during the interview on Thursday that despite
political divisions in the capital, strong public pressure could
lead to immigration reform.
"You can't change Washington from the inside, you can only
change Washington from the outside," he said. "That's how the
big accomplishments like health care got done, because we
mobilized the American people to speak out."
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney jumped on that
comment, saying it was an admission of failure by Obama.
"The president today threw the white flag of surrender
again," the former Massachusetts governor said in Sarasota. "His
slogan was 'Yes we can,' his slogan is now, 'No, I can't.'"
Immigration is a flashpoint in Obama's battle with Romney to
win the White House on Nov. 6.
Many conservatives advocate much tougher laws against
illegal immigrants, and Romney has advocated what he calls
self-deportation for illegals, stirring the ire of many
Hispanics.
Obama, adopting a more lenient position, in June issued an
order that allows hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants
who were brought to the United States as children to avoid
deportation and obtain work permits.
While opponents decried the move as a blatant political ploy
to win favor among Hispanics, Obama said on Thursday he already
held a large advantage among Hispanic voters.
He said he was motivated to take that step because "there is
no way you would think it was fair or just" for many young
people to face deportation.
The move has allowed the president to draw a stark contrast
between himself and Romney.