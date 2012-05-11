* Obama has made repeated trips to key Western states
* Nevada hit hard when housing bubble burst
By Jeff Mason
RENO, Nev., May 11 President Barack Obama touted
mortgage relief on Friday in Nevada, a battleground state
important to his re-election hopes, as he turned his focus back
to the economy at the end of a week dominated by his declaration
of support for gay marriage.
Nevada's housing market was hit especially hard by the U.S.
economic downturn, and Obama, a Democrat, who polls show leading
in the state, is eager to show he is doing something to help
relieve struggling homeowners' pain, while seeking to cast
Republicans as indifferent.
Obama told an audience in Reno his opponents "want to let
the housing market hit bottom and just hope for the best," a
swipe at presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney, who said
the foreclosure process should be allowed to run its course.
Polls show that the economy is the issue voters care most
about in the campaign for the Nov. 6 election. Obama needs to be
seen addressing voters' concerns after his announcement of
support for same-sex marriage, a potentially divisive topic on
the campaign trail.
To make his point, Obama visited Val and Paul Keller, who
the White House said benefited from its refinancing initiative.
The Kellers have a $168,000 loan for a house now worth
roughly $100,000, a White House official said. The couple was
able to refinance thanks to a program pushed by the president
last year for people who are "underwater" on their homes.
Obama is pushing Congress to smooth the way for more people
to take advantage of low interest rates with mortgage
refinancing assistance, part of a "to-do list" for lawmakers
that Obama unveiled earlier this week.
'GOT TO HAVE CONGRESS MOVE'
"We've got to have Congress move. There's absolutely no
reason why they can't make this happen right now," he told a
small crowd of neighbors and reporters in the Kellers' driveway.
"So, I need all of you, and everybody who's watching, to
push Congress on their to-do list. Nag 'em until they actually
get it done. We need to keep moving this country forward."
Some Democrats in Congress are trying to drum up support for
widening a government program that aims to help homeowners with
government-backed loans to refinance. Republicans remain leery
of broad-based housing relief programs that could be costly to
the government.
About 1.1 million borrowers have refinanced through the
Obama administration's Home Affordable Refinance Program, which
was enacted in 2009 to help borrowers with little or no equity
in their homes. But convincing Congress to agree to added
mortgage relief has been a tough sell for the White House.
Nevada is a critical place to make that sale.
Its housing market was crushed when the U.S. real estate
bubble burst and prices remain far from the peaks reached in
2006, although local realtors report recent trends have been
encouraging, with sale prices and volumes up from last year.
Obama won Nevada in 2008, besting Republican opponent John
McCain, but the state is now among a handful of political
battlegrounds that could swing to the Democrats or Republicans
this year.
A recent survey from Rasmussen give Obama an 8-point lead in
Nevada over Romney, who has hit Obama hard for his handling of
the economy.
That issue is likely to resonate in Nevada, where
unemployment of 12 percent in March was well above the national
average.
Obama has made repeated trips over the past several months
to Nevada and Colorado, another Western swing state that could
hold the key to his re-election if states in the eastern half of
the country, such as Ohio and Florida, go Republican in
November.