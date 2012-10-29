Orlando, Fla. Oct 29 President Barack Obama
canceled a campaign event in Florida on Monday to return to
Washington ahead of Hurricane Sandy, a White House spokesman
said.
"Due to deteriorating weather conditions in the Washington
area, the president will not attend today's campaign event in
Orlando. The president will return to the White House to monitor
the preparations for and early response to Hurricane Sandy,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.
Sandy, a massive storm bearing down on the U.S. East Coast,
has forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands residents.
Obama arrived in Florida on Sunday night, coming early to
try to beat the storm. He was to have held a joint campaign
event with former President Bill Clinton.