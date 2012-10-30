* Obama had been scheduled to campaign in Ohio on Wednesday
* Romney to hold rallies in Florida on Wednesday
* Obama briefed at the White House on storm
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 President Barack Obama
canceled campaign appearances in Ohio on Wednesday and scheduled
a trip to New Jersey instead to survey damage caused by powerful
storm Sandy, a move designed to portray him as a strong leader a
week before Election Day.
Obama, who is in a close race with Republican rival Mitt
Romney, has dropped three days of campaigning in battleground
states to oversee the government response to the storm, which
crippled New York City and much of the eastern United States.
The White House has taken pains to show Obama at work,
releasing readouts on briefings he has attended and calls he has
made to governors and mayors of states and cities affected by
the storm.
After a meeting with emergency management officials, Obama
visited the national headquarters of the American Red Cross,
where he warned that the storm was not over and encouraged the
public to donate to help its victims.
At least 40 people were killed in the storm.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families who
have lost loved ones ... Obviously, this is something that is
heartbreaking for the entire nation," he said from a podium with
Red Cross workers in the background.
"I want to repeat my message to the federal government: No
bureaucracy, no red tape. Get resources where they're needed as
fast as possible, as hard as possible, and for the duration,
because the recovery process obviously in a place like New
Jersey is going to take a significant amount of time."
Obama had already skipped several political events to be in
Washington for the storm and its aftermath.
The Democratic president's efforts have drawn approval, even
from some of his political opponents. New Jersey's Republican
Governor Chris Christie, a Romney supporter who will join Obama
to survey the storm damage, praised the president for his
response to the disaster.
Obama had originally been scheduled to hold political
rallies in Ohio, a critical swing state that could determine who
wins the Nov. 6 election.
Romney also canceled some political events, but his campaign
announced he would hold rallies in Florida - another
battleground state - on Wednesday.
Obama squeezed in a mention of another swing state, North
Carolina, while praising emergency workers for helping save
lives.
"One of my favorite stories is down in North Carolina, the
Coast Guard going out to save a sinking ship. They sent a rescue
swimmer out, and the rescue swimmer said, 'Hi, I'm Dan. I
understand you guys need a ride,'" Obama said.
"That kind of spirit of resilience and strength, but most
importantly looking out for one another, that's why we always
bounce back from these kinds of disasters."
BRIEFINGS, LATE NIGHT CALLS
Obama and Romney have tried to avoid coming across as overly
political while millions of people across the eastern United
States were hit by the storm late on Monday.
Obama held a video teleconference about the storm in the
White House Situation Room on Tuesday with top members of his
team, including Vice President Joe Biden, Homeland Security
Secretary Janet Napolitano, and Craig Fugate, the head of the
Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A White House official said Obama wanted to ensure federal
agencies were doing everything they could to assist their state
and local counterparts.
"I want everyone leaning forward on this. I don't want to
hear that we didn't do something because bureaucracy got in the
way," Obama told the meeting, according to the official.
The president received updates on the storm overnight and
has signed several disaster declarations over the last few days.
On Tuesday afternoon he took part in a call with utility
executives to "underscore that restoring power to the millions
of Americans who lost electricity during Sandy is a top
priority," and to look at ways that federal agencies could
provide assistance towards that goal, the White House said.
Democrats hope his leadership during the storm and the
attention that receives will make up for the lost campaign time
in states such as Ohio, Florida, Wisconsin, and Colorado, where
he has canceled events this week.
Obama and Romney are neck and neck in national polls, but
the Democratic incumbent has held a slight lead in many of the
swing states.