CINCINNATI Nov 5 After all the fundraising,
political ads, rallies, meetings and get-out-the vote efforts, a
few counties in just one state - Ohio - could have an outsized
say in the outcome of Tuesday's presidential election.
At a national level polls show President Barack Obama and
Republican rival Mitt Romney tied. Under most calculations, Ohio
is currently the most critical battleground in the candidates'
state-by-state race to capture the 270 electoral votes needed to
win the White House.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Sunday showed Obama leading the
former Massachusetts governor 48 percent to 44 percent in Ohio.
Other polls show a similar tight race in the Midwestern state of
11.5 million people. Obama won the state by 4.6 percentage
points in his defeat of Republican John McCain in 2008.
Here is what election analysts say the campaigns need to do
to win longtime swing state Ohio and its 18 electoral college
votes.
- The Obama team must maximize turnout in the north,
particularly in Cuyahoga County around the industrial and
manufacturing Democratic stronghold of Cleveland, an area that
is home to roughly 10 percent of the state's population. The
northern part of the state is deeply tethered to the auto
industry and has a strong presence of organized labor.
- Obama needs to avoid losing badly in Hamilton County,
which the Democrat won in 2008 but which typically leans
Republican. Hamilton County is in the southwestern corner of the
state, adjacent to Kentucky and includes the city of Cincinnati.
It has many socially conservative voters - and is surrounded by
some of the most Republican-friendly parts of Ohio, including
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner's 8th District.
Obama is fighting for a draw there, said a Democrat with ties to
the campaign. "But we can't lose by more than 3 to 4 points."
- The Romney campaign needs to maximize turnout in the
suburban and rural areas, especially in the conservative
southeast and in Hamilton County, and to eat into Obama's margin
in the north. Romney likely needs to carry Hamilton County to
have a shot at the state overall.
- Traditionally moderate Franklin County in the central part
of the state, anchored by Ohio's largest city, Columbus, could
prove decisive if both campaigns get their voters out in force.
Columbus, the state capital, leans Democratic, although its
suburban outskirts lean Republican.
- Also prized are Stark County, which straddles the
Democrat-heavy northeast and the conservative southeast and has
been on the side of the winner in 10 of the previous dozen
presidential elections, and Montgomery County, home to a large
Air Force base and the small city of Dayton. Romney has said
Obama's planned defense budget cuts would hurt the area.
GROUND EFFORTS CRUCIAL
The battle for Ohio will likely be decided by each
campaign's efforts on the ground. An Obama campaign spokeswoman
said thousands of volunteers worked on its behalf over the
weekend in Ohio; the Romney campaign said roughly 15,000 worked
for it on Sunday.
If both campaigns maximize turnout, everything could hinge
on the decisions of uncommitted voters, many of whom will be
influenced by personal connections.
"Families and then friends influence people more than every
other combination of TV ads, the news media and organizational
affiliation," Ohio Democratic strategist Greg Haas said. "They
are in the same boat."
Alexa Marinos' family, which owns an ailing dry-cleaning
business, pushed her into Romney's column even after she had
donated cash to Obama, with whom she agrees over support of
same-sex marriage.
"I feel more confident in Romney being able to guide us out
of this recession," said Marinos, of liberal Cleveland.
Obama canvasser Jack Frase, plying for votes recently in
Cincinnati, was able to use Obama's positions on women's issues
to convince 44-year-old Janette Gregory, who was previously
undecided, to back Obama.