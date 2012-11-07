By Nick Carey
COLUMBUS, Ohio Nov 7 For a brief moment on
Tuesday evening, it appeared that U.S. television networks might
have called the presidential election too early for President
Barack Obama as doubts crept in about whether the Democrat had
won Ohio as TV networks projected.
But despite quibbling on conservative television network Fox
News by veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove, and apparent
hesitancy to accept defeat by Republican Mitt Romney's campaign,
the numbers on the ground told the true story.
Obama won Ohio, a perennial battleground in the
state-by-state contest that decides the president, by the
reasonably comfortable margin of 2 percentage points.
After networks, including Fox News itself, had called the
state for Obama, presenter Chris Wallace asked Rove if he
believed Ohio's election had been decided, Rove replied: "No, I
don't."
"I think this is premature," added the man widely considered
the architect of President George W Bush's two election
victories, including a last-minute get-out-the-vote drive in
2004 that helped Bush win Ohio.
Rove is the power behind American Crossroads, a "Super PAC",
which raised tens of millions of dollars to help the Romney
re-election effort.
He argued that much of the state's vote still remained
uncounted and the two rivals were running at 49 percent each.
His comment temporarily threw into doubt the result in Ohio and
by extension the outcome of the whole presidential race.
In the end, Obama did not need the state to be reelected as
he won other swing states like Colorado and Nevada.
Despite Rove's doubts, it turned out that Obama was not
really in trouble in Ohio, where he campaigned often in recent
months on the strength of the 2009 auto industry bailout he
initiated which saved thousands of jobs in the state.
NO ROMNEY SURPRISE
Many votes were still to be counted in the Ohio counties
that include the Democratic strongholds of Cleveland, Columbus,
Toledo and Dayton when Rove raised his objection, which in fact
made a Romney win statistically very unlikely.
As the drama played out on Fox, Ohio's Republican Secretary
of State Jon Husted took the stage at the statehouse in Columbus
and pointed to a large screen that showed less than 1,000 votes
separating Obama and Romney. Husted emphasized that most of the
votes yet to come in were from "urban areas".
While he avoided saying specifically that those areas tend
to vote Democratic, Husted invited reporters to examine the
results of past elections and "draw your own conclusions."
In 2008 Obama took just under 70 percent of the vote in
Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland. On Tuesday, he took
just under 69 percent. The story was the same for other urban
Democratic strongholds.
So intense was the interest in which way Ohio voted that
earlier in the night the secretary of state's web site spiked to
8,000 per second, causing it to crash periodically.
In the end, what appeared to resonate with many voters in
Ohio, which has not voted for a losing presidential candidate
since 1960, was the bailout of the auto industry, which supports
an estimated one in eight jobs in the state.
One man who was affected was Dave Swogger, who works in
security at Chrysler's Jeep plant in Toledo. He said he vote for
Obama was prompted in part by a late, controversial TV
advertisement from the Romney campaign claiming that Chrysler
was shipping Jeep production to China. That was flatly denied by
Chrysler.
"I didn't like that lie from Romney one bit," said Swogger,
38. "I voted for Obama because he saved my job. He saved the
auto industry."
(Editing By Alistair Bell and David Storey)