(Adds background on campaign)
By Nick Carey
COLUMBUS Nov 6 Ohio's liberal Democratic U.S.
Senator Sherrod Brown was re-elected on Tuesday, beating a young
Republican challenger in one of the most expensive Senate
campaigns in the country.
The race had drawn just over $36 million in outside money,
according to federal filings.
Republicans had hoped the challenger Josh Mandel, 35, the
state treasurer, would be able to defeat the Democratic
incumbent.
But Brown was a strong supporter of President Barack Obama's
bailout of the auto industry, which is popular in Ohio. The
state has the second largest auto industry presence after
Michigan, supporting an estimated 850,000 jobs, or one in eight
jobs in the state.
Recent polls showed Mandel gaining ground but still an
average of more than 5 percentage points behind Brown, 59, a
gravelly voiced senator first elected in 2006 and who had strong
union backing.
Mandel, a Marine veteran who began his Senate run three
months after taking office as treasurer in 2011, had strong
conservative backing for his run.
Fred Costa, 79, an independent in Cincinnati who voted for
Mitt Romney, said that despite misgivings about Brown, he voted
for the incumbent because Mandel should have stuck to doing the
job of state treasurer.
"Sherrod Brown is a little too much of a yes-man to
President Obama, but he's much better than the alternative,"
Costa said.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Greg McCune and Chizu
Nomiyama)