PORTLAND, Ore A former Oregon state lawmaker handily won a special election on Tuesday to fill the congressional seat vacated in August by disgraced fellow Democrat David Wu, who resigned in a sex scandal.

Suzanne Bonamici, a former Federal Trade Commission lawyer who most recently served as a state senator, garnered 54 percent of the vote to defeat Republican businessman Rob Cornilles, who ended with 39 percent, a website for the state elections office showed.

Cornilles conceded defeat in a speech to supporters in which he gave no indication of an intent to run again when Bonamici will need to seek re-election in November.

He has now lost two bids for the same seat, after unsuccessfully challenging Wu in 2010 in an election year that heavily favored Republicans elsewhere in the country.

Paul Gronke, a political analyst and professor at Reed College in Portland, called Tuesday's outcome a decisive win for Bonamici in a western Oregon district that has sent only Democrats to the U.S. House of Representatives since 1974.

"There is no sign here of any erosion in what is Democratic territory," he said.

The district includes part of Portland, Nike Inc's headquarters, much of Oregon's high-tech industry, affluent suburbs and areas dependent on farming and fishing.

Ads from the Cornilles camp portrayed Bonamici as a proponent of higher taxes and showed photos of her with Wu, a seven-term incumbent who resigned after he was accused of an unwanted sexual encounter with a campaign donor's 18-year-old daughter.

(Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Will Dunham)