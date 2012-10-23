WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. President Barack Obama,
in some of his most blunt remarks to date, said on Monday that
Osama bin Laden would have escaped if the United States had
sought Pakistan's permission ahead of the raid on the al Qaeda
leader's compound.
Obama administration officials have previously justified the
decision not to involve Islamabad by citing the risk that bin
Laden might somehow be tipped off and flee his compound in
Abbottabad before the team of Navy SEALs arrived.
Leon Panetta, then the director of the CIA and now defense
secretary, said in an interview with TIME magazine shortly after
the May 2011 raid that there was a concern that the Pakistanis
"might alert the targets."
But in Monday's presidential foreign policy debate against
Republican opponent Mitt Romney, Obama presented such risk as a
certainty.
"If we had asked Pakistan (for) permission, we would not
have gotten him," Obama said.
The bin Laden raid was one of the many issues Obama used to
differentiate himself from his opponent.
Romney - during his failed bid for the 2008 Republican
nomination - criticized Obama for warning publicly that, if
Islamabad didn't act, he would go into Pakistan to get high
value targets like bin Laden. Romney suggested such comments
were not helpful in building ties.
On Monday, Romney said he also would have ordered the raid.
"We had to go into Pakistan. We had to go in there to get
Osama bin Laden. That was the right thing to do," Romney said.
The question of who in Pakistan might have known about bin
Laden's whereabouts is still a matter of speculation.
The Pakistani ambassador to the United States at the time of
the raid, Husain Haqqani, told a forum in Washington in August
that he believed someone somewhere in Pakistan must have known
-- a similar sentiment echoed by Panetta.
"I don't have any hard evidence, so I can't say it for a
fact. There's nothing that proves the case. But as I said, my
personal view is that somebody somewhere probably had that
knowledge," Panetta told CBS' "60 Minutes" program in January.