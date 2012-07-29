* McCain picked Palin as running mate, lost to Obama
* Cheney says he likes Palin, but she was inexperienced
* Says Palin didn't pass test of being ready to 'take over'
WASHINGTON, July 29 Former U.S. Vice President
Dick Cheney said in remarks aired on Sunday that 2008 Republican
presidential candidate John McCain's selection of Sarah Palin as
his vice presidential running mate was "a mistake" because of
her inexperience.
Cheney said in an interview with ABC News that the main
criterion for anyone being considered as a potential future vice
president "has to be: Is this person capable of being the
president of the United States."
Cheney, a prominent conservative who remains an influential
figure in Republican circles, said he personally likes Palin,
who was a first-term governor of Alaska when Arizona Senator
McCain picked her as his running mate four years ago.
"I like Governor Palin. I've met her. I know her. She was an
attractive candidate," Cheney said.
"But based on her background - she had only been governor
for what, two years? I don't think she passed that test ...
of being ready to take over. And I think that was a - a
mistake," Cheney added.
McCain and Palin lost to the Democratic ticket of Barack
Obama and running mate Joe Biden.
Cheney cited his experience in leading the search for
running mates for two Republican presidential candidates -
incumbent President Gerald Ford in 1976 and George W. Bush in
2000. The latter ended with Cheney himself being chosen as
Bush's running mate, and he served as vice president from 2001
to 2009.
Before being elected vice president, Cheney had served as
U.S. defense secretary, a White House official, a congressman
and a business executive.
Cheney, 71, underwent heart transplant surgery in March in
Virginia. Cheney, who has suffered five heart attacks, had been
on the cardiac transplant list for more than 20 months before he
received the heart from an anonymous donor.
On July 12, Cheney hosted a fundraising event to add to
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's brimming
campaign coffers.
Palin, the first woman ever to be chosen as the Republican
vice presidential candidate, was an unconventional selection in
that she was a novice on the U.S. national political scene with
relatively little experience in public office.
Palin's selection initially energized McCain's campaign, but
she committed a series of gaffes and there was tension between
her camp and McCain's advisers behind the scenes.
Palin announced last October she would not seek the
Republican U.S. presidential nomination in 2012. Palin cited
family considerations as playing a major factor in her decision.
She has felt the U.S. news media has gone too far in covering
her family, such as the drama involving her daughter Bristol's
tempestuous relationship with the father of her child, Levi
Johnston.
She made clear she would turn her attention toward
recreating a role she carved out for herself in the 2010
congressional elections, helping elect conservatives in tune
with the conservative Tea Party movement to Congress, state
governorships and the White House.
Palin and McCain endorsed rival candidates in the Indiana
Republican Senate primary this year.